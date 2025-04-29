B&G Foods Signs Lease to Relocate Corporate Headquarters

PARSIPPANY — B&G Foods, the company behind brands like B&G Pickles, B&M Baked Beans, and Ortega Mexican meal products, has signed a 15.7-year lease to relocate its corporate headquarters to 8 Sylvan Way. The move will consolidate its North American operations on two floors within the east wing of the building, occupying 46,000 square feet.

JLL, representing the property owner Orion Properties, Inc., announced the deal. Cushman & Wakefield represented B&G Foods in the transaction. Monetary terms of the lease were not disclosed.

B&G Foods is relocating from its current headquarters at 4 Gatehall Drive. The company, whose roots date back to the 1880s, expects to complete the move by the end of the year. The new location at 8 Sylvan Way, a 166,039-square-foot campus extensively renovated in 2009, offers modern amenities including a glass atrium, lake, outdoor seating areas, and access to walking and bike trails. It also provides convenient proximity to major highways, train service to New York City, and airports.

The property, undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment to attract office, research, and laboratory tenants, has already secured law firm Day Pitney, LLP, which will lease 55,730 square feet and relocate in September.

As part of the lease, JLL’s project development services group will build a custom test kitchen for B&G Foods to support research, new product development, and quality control initiatives.

Steve Palmesi, Investment Manager at Orion Properties, stated, “Orion is pleased to welcome another distinguished tenant to 8 Sylvan Way as we advance our comprehensive redevelopment plan to meet the evolving needs of today’s companies.”

Tim Greiner and David Stifelman led the JLL leasing team, while Josh Cohen and Ben Brenner of Cushman & Wakefield represented B&G Foods.

Meanwhile, the Township’s Planning Board has deemed B&G Foods’ former headquarters at 4 Gatehall Drive as a non-condemnation Area in Need of Redevelopment. Following a review of the site and a public hearing, the Board voted to adopt the designation, paving the way for future redevelopment opportunities at the property without using eminent domain.