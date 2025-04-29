Tuesday, April 29, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsB&G Foods Signs Lease to Relocate Corporate Headquarters
Business NewsLocal News

B&G Foods Signs Lease to Relocate Corporate Headquarters

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1170
8 Sylvan Way, Parsippany — the new corporate headquarters for B&G Foods, Inc., featuring two three-story buildings connected by a glass atrium and surrounded by outdoor seating areas, a lake, and walking trails.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY B&G Foods, the company behind brands like B&G Pickles, B&M Baked Beans, and Ortega Mexican meal products, has signed a 15.7-year lease to relocate its corporate headquarters to 8 Sylvan Way. The move will consolidate its North American operations on two floors within the east wing of the building, occupying 46,000 square feet.

JLL, representing the property owner Orion Properties, Inc., announced the deal. Cushman & Wakefield represented B&G Foods in the transaction. Monetary terms of the lease were not disclosed.

B&G Foods is relocating from its current headquarters at 4 Gatehall Drive. The company, whose roots date back to the 1880s, expects to complete the move by the end of the year. The new location at 8 Sylvan Way, a 166,039-square-foot campus extensively renovated in 2009, offers modern amenities including a glass atrium, lake, outdoor seating areas, and access to walking and bike trails. It also provides convenient proximity to major highways, train service to New York City, and airports.

The property, undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment to attract office, research, and laboratory tenants, has already secured law firm Day Pitney, LLP, which will lease 55,730 square feet and relocate in September.

As part of the lease, JLL’s project development services group will build a custom test kitchen for B&G Foods to support research, new product development, and quality control initiatives.

Steve Palmesi, Investment Manager at Orion Properties, stated, “Orion is pleased to welcome another distinguished tenant to 8 Sylvan Way as we advance our comprehensive redevelopment plan to meet the evolving needs of today’s companies.”

Tim Greiner and David Stifelman led the JLL leasing team, while Josh Cohen and Ben Brenner of Cushman & Wakefield represented B&G Foods.

Meanwhile, the Township’s Planning Board has deemed B&G Foods’ former headquarters at 4 Gatehall Drive as a non-condemnation Area in Need of Redevelopment. Following a review of the site and a public hearing, the Board voted to adopt the designation, paving the way for future redevelopment opportunities at the property without using eminent domain.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Special Meeting Regarding Budget
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Meeting on May 6
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »