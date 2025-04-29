Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Meeting on May 6

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will convene for a meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center at 292 Parsippany Road.

The meeting will open with a Closed Session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda includes discussion and potential action on a variety of items, including:

Personnel matters

Award of bids

Payment of bills

Transfer of funds

General business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin outlines detailed updates and recommendations and is available for public review by clicking here.

Action may be taken on the listed topics as well as any additional matters that arise after the meeting notice is published and are added to the agenda.

Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary, issued the notice.

Residents are encouraged to attend to stay informed about decisions impacting the district’s schools and students.