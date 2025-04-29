Tuesday, April 29, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Meeting on May 6
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Meeting on May 6

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
139
Matt DeVitto, Wendy Wright, Ph.D., Michelle Shappell, Tim Berrios, Katherine Gilfillan, Board Attorney, Alison Cogan, President, Robert Sutter, Ed.D., Superintendent, Andrew Choffo, Vice-President, Robin Tedesco, Interim BA, Judy Mayer, Sheethal Abraham, Jack Raia

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will convene for a meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center at 292 Parsippany Road.

The meeting will open with a Closed Session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda includes discussion and potential action on a variety of items, including:

  • Personnel matters
  • Award of bids
  • Payment of bills
  • Transfer of funds
  • General business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin outlines detailed updates and recommendations and is available for public review by clicking here.

Action may be taken on the listed topics as well as any additional matters that arise after the meeting notice is published and are added to the agenda.

Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary, issued the notice.

Residents are encouraged to attend to stay informed about decisions impacting the district’s schools and students.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
B&G Foods Signs Lease to Relocate Corporate Headquarters
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »