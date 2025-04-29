Tuesday, April 29, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Special Meeting Regarding Budget
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Special Meeting Regarding Budget

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
918
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Town Hall. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Purpose of Meeting:

  • Review and Discussion of the Mayor’s 2025 Budget Recommendations.
  • Formal action may or may not be taken.

Meeting Agenda Highlights:

  • 5:30–5:45 p.m.: Administration & Finance – 2024 Budget Summary
  • 5:45–6:15 p.m.: Police Department Budget Discussion
  • 6:15–6:45 p.m.: Public Works, Parks, and Engineering Departments Budget Review
  • 6:45–7:15 p.m.: Building Departments Budget Review
  • 7:15–7:45 p.m.: Water Department Budget Review
  • 7:45–8:15 p.m.: Sewer Department Budget Review
  • 8:15–8:45 p.m.: Knoll Utility Budget Review

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Holding Mayor Barberio and Allies Accountable for Parsippany’s Future
Next article
B&G Foods Signs Lease to Relocate Corporate Headquarters
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »