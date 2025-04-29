Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Special Meeting Regarding Budget

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Town Hall. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Purpose of Meeting:
- Review and Discussion of the Mayor’s 2025 Budget Recommendations.
- Formal action may or may not be taken.
Meeting Agenda Highlights:
- 5:30–5:45 p.m.: Administration & Finance – 2024 Budget Summary
- 5:45–6:15 p.m.: Police Department Budget Discussion
- 6:15–6:45 p.m.: Public Works, Parks, and Engineering Departments Budget Review
- 6:45–7:15 p.m.: Building Departments Budget Review
- 7:15–7:45 p.m.: Water Department Budget Review
- 7:45–8:15 p.m.: Sewer Department Budget Review
- 8:15–8:45 p.m.: Knoll Utility Budget Review