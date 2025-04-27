Three Parsippany Hills High School Students Earn Eagle Scout Honors

PARSIPPANY — Three outstanding members of Parsippany’s Scouting community — Andrew Nicholas, Alex Spada, and Nick Spada — have achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting.

The ceremony included a welcome, an opening, a flag salute, and the Scout Oath and Law. Special community presentations were followed by the certification of the Eagle candidates by Bruce Benson, Committee Chair; Michael Corbett, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader; Nick Shatynski, Emcee; and Jaime Ackerman, Advancement Chair. Eagle badge presentations were made to Andrew Nicholas, presented by Michael Nicholas; Alex Spada, presented by Brian Nicholas; and Nick Spada, presented by Brian Nicholas. All Eagle Scouts present were invited to come forward for the presentation. The ceremony continued with Eagle Scout remarks, the Eagle Charge, and the Scoutmaster’s Benediction by Les Wu, District Commissioner and Past Scoutmaster, and Paul Lomelo, Scoutmaster.

Michael Corbett, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader

The Eagle Scout rank is awarded to Scouts who demonstrate exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to the core values of Scouting. These young men completed challenging service projects, earned merit badges, and served in leadership roles within their troop.

The presentation of the Eagle Scout badge is an important event. It is the goal for which a Scout has worked for many years, an occasion for pride and joy, a time for serious contemplation, and the culmination of the Scout’s efforts and leadership. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest and most coveted rank in Scouting, the last significant step in the advancement program. Fewer than six percent of all Scouts in the United States reach the Eagle Scout rank.

Nick Shatynski, Emcee

Requirements for Eagle:

•Be active in your troop and patrol for at least six months as a Life Scout.

•Demonstrate Scout spirit by living the Scout Oath and Law daily.

•Earn 21 merit badges, including the 14 that are required: First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the World, Communications, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Personal Management, Swimming, Camping, and Family Life.

•Serve actively in an approved position of responsibility for six months after becoming a Life Scout.

•Plan, develop, and lead others in carrying out a service project worthy of an Eagle Scout.

•Take part in a Scoutmaster conference.

•Appear before a board of review of prominent persons and satisfy them that the Scout has done their best to understand and live up to the Scout Oath and Law and, in all ways, qualify for the Eagle Scout Award.

Andrew Nicholas

Andrew Nicholas, a lifelong resident of Parsippany, has achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Boy Scouting. His journey began in first grade with Pack 5 and has been filled with adventure, leadership, and lasting memories.

After crossing over from Cub Scouts, Andrew joined Troop 173, where he immediately felt at home. From playing games and cracking jokes with the older Scouts to tossing the football around on campouts, Andrew found his place. He began attending summer camps and even enjoyed waking up at 5:00 a.m. to take the cold plunge each morning, a tradition that tested his commitment but built lasting memories.

Andrew Nicholas’s Eagle Project involved designing, building, and installing custom wooden benches for Morris County Parks, enhancing public spaces while providing visitors with durable, comfortable seating for relaxation and enjoyment.

One of the highlights of Andrew’s Scouting experience was being asked to serve as Senior Patrol Leader for summer camp. This role meant a lot to him, allowing him to demonstrate how far he had come as a leader. Under his leadership, Troop 173 had an unforgettable week at camp and even won the prestigious Greasy Watermelon Award for the fifth year.

Keith Porcelli of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks presented Nick Spada, Andrew Nicholas, and Alex Spada with special gifts, recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Scouting community.

Later in his Scouting career, Andrew had the opportunity to attend Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He and his crew backpacked through the stunning backcountry, witnessed unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and even brought home a smoke detector from Camp Fish as a memento (yes, there’s a story behind that). To this day, Andrew remembers nearly every moment of the trek. Legend has it that you’re destined to return if you look back at the Tooth of Time before heading home. Andrew looked back because he hoped to return to Philmont with his younger brother one day, just as his dad did for him.

The Trail to Eagle wasn’t always easy. Balancing school, hockey, and the time commitment of an Eagle project proved to be a challenge. His project designing and building benches for Morris County Parks required long hours of planning, typing, revising blueprints, and Friday nights with friends and family.

Looking back, Andrew feels grateful for the long, rewarding journey through Scouting and wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything.

Andrew is in his junior year at Parsippany Hills High School. He is a captain of the hockey and cross-country teams and also plays lacrosse. Looking ahead, Andrew plans to study Marketing or Business in college. As many people know him as “The Sports Guy,” he hopes to continue his passion by playing hockey or running cross country at the collegiate level.

Andrew has earned the following awards: 50-Miler, Den Chief Service, Historic Trails, and National Outdoor Award – Camping. Scouting has helped shape Andrew into who he is today: determined, adventurous, and ready for the next chapter.

Andrew Nicholas delivered a heartfelt thank you speech, expressing deep gratitude to his family, friends, and Troop 173 leaders for their unwavering support throughout his Scouting journey and Eagle Scout achievement.

Andrew earned the following 28 merit badges: Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Cycling, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, First Aid, Fishing, Hiking, Indian Lore, Kayaking, Lifesaving, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Public Speaking, Reading, Robotics, Rowing, Swimming, Sustainability, Weather, Wilderness Survival, and Wood Carving. (Bold items are required.)

Alex Spada

Alex Spada began his Scouting career as a Tiger Cub in Pack 218 under the leadership of Cubmaster Christopher Mahon. Alex earned the Arrow of Light. After attending Troop 173’s Turkey in a Can Campout, he wanted to join the troop. He crossed over in December of 2017.

As Alex advanced in Scouting, he took on many leadership roles. He was an Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Instructor, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, two-time Senior Patrol Leader, and a Troop Guide. Alex is grateful for all the help he has received in Scouting. He is especially thankful for all the Scoutmasters who gave of themselves each week, including Les Wu, Michael Catapano, David Franz, and Paul Lomelo III.

Alex Spada

Alex has fond memories of troop activities, including time spent at Camp Winnebago. There, he won first place in the Dutch Oven Dessert competition two times, the Greasy Watermelon two times — once with his brother Nick and once with Chris J. — and the many nighttime fire watches with his fellow Scouts.

He has also been to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico twice. He loved “relaxing” before the trek at the Great Wolf Lodge and the surrounding attractions. His favorite memories in the backcountry include summiting the Tooth of Time in the dark and watching the sunrise, hanging out at Beaubien, and playing frisbee in the Carson Meadows.

Alex has earned 32 merit badges and two National Outdoor Awards, the Adventure Award and Camping Award. He spent 143 nights camping. In addition, Alex also earned the 50 Mile Award, Historic Trails Award, and the Mile Swim Award. Alex has also been awarded the Good Turn Award, a unique award for Scouts of Troop 173. To receive this award, a Scout must always resolve to help others. The Scout must be nominated by a teacher, community, or religious leader, a coach, or anyone who would have contact with the Scout. Alex completed 164.5 hours of community service with the troop.

Alex Spada’s Eagle Project involved refurbishing three benches and building three portable kayak racks for the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association, improving the community’s recreational facilities and enhancing waterfront access.

One of Alex’s proudest accomplishments was his Eagle Project. Alex helped the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association by refurbishing three benches and creating three portable kayak racks. Alex would like to thank his Eagle Coach, Mr. Brian Nicholas. Alex might not have made it to Eagle without his guidance, constant reminders, positive encouragement, daily emails, and extreme patience.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented Andrew Nicholas, Alex Spada, and Nick Spada with special gifts in honor of their achievements. Pictured with the Mayor is Alex Spada, proudly receiving his gift.

Alex is in his senior year at Parsippany Hills High School. He was a varsity wrestler for one year, a varsity swimmer for two years, and a varsity lacrosse player for four years. In his senior year, he was the captain of both the swim team and the lacrosse team. Alex also participated in the Morris County Vo-Tech Culinary Arts Share Time program, which allowed him to attend the County College of Morris for two years, where he has been honing his culinary skills. He recently participated in a cooking competition at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia, where he took third place for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Alex Spada had the honor of cutting the celebration cake, marking a proud moment at the ceremony, while Nick Spada happily sampled one of the first pieces.

In the fall, Alex will attend Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, majoring in the Food and Beverage Industry Management program. He will also work towards an associate degree in Culinary Arts and compete on the lacrosse team.

Alex earned the following 32 merit badges: American Cultures, Archery, Backpacking, Bird Study, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Indian Lore, Kayaking, Leatherwork, Lifesaving, Metalwork, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Rifle Shooting, Shotgun Shooting, Small Boat Sailing, Snow Sports, Swimming, Welding, Wilderness Survival, and Wood Carving. (Bold items are required.)

Nick Spada

Nick Spada began his Scouting career as a Tiger Cub in Pack 218 under the leadership of Cubmaster Christopher Mahon, where he earned the Arrow of Light. After attending Troop 173’s Turkey in a Can Campout, he wanted to join the troop. He crossed over in December of 2017.

As Nick advanced in Scouting, he took on many leadership roles. He was an Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Instructor, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, and Troop Guide. Nick is grateful for all the help he has received in Scouting. He is especially thankful for all of the Scoutmasters who gave of themselves each week, including Les Wu, Michael Catapano, David Franz, and Paul Lomelo III.

Nick Spada’s Eagle Project involved building a U.S. flag drop-off box for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078, providing a respectful location for the community to retire worn flags.

Nick’s favorite memories with the troop include time spent at Camp Winnebago, Philmont, the Big Trips, and the mud at Gettysburg. At Camp Winnebago, he won the Greasy Watermelon contest with his brother, Alex — marking the sixth time in a row that the troop won the competition. He also enjoyed the many nighttime fire watches with his fellow Scouts. His favorite memory of Philmont was climbing the Tooth of Time in the dark to watch the sunrise.

Nick earned 28 merit badges and a National Outdoor Award for Camping. He spent 107 nights camping. In addition, Nick earned the 50 Mile Award and the Mile Swim Award. Nick also won the Good Turn Award, a unique Scouts of Troop 173 award. To receive this award, a Scout must exemplify a resolve to help others at all times, and must be nominated by a teacher, community or religious leader, coach, or anyone who would have contact with the Scout. Nick also completed 143.5 hours of community service with the troop.

Nick’s proudest accomplishment was completing his Eagle Project. He would like to thank his Eagle Coach, Mr. Nicholas, for all his advice, assistance, persistence, emails, more emails, and still more emails. Without his relentlessness, he would not be here today. Nick conducted a flag retirement ceremony for his Eagle Project and built a drop-off box for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 in Parsippany, New Jersey, where people could place their worn U.S. flags.

Nick Spada proudly presented the Eagle Mentor pin to his coach, Jaime Ackerman, honoring her invaluable guidance, encouragement, and dedication that helped him achieve the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Nick is a senior at Parsippany Hills High School. He was a member of the varsity wrestling team, the varsity swim team, and the varsity hockey team. He was also on the varsity lacrosse team for four years and was captain in his senior year.

In the fall, Nick will attend SUNY Maritime College in Bronx, New York, where he will pursue a career in engineering. While at SUNY Maritime, he will continue to play lacrosse.

Nick earned the following merit badges: American Cultures, First Aid, Bird Study, Indian Lore, Camping, Kayaking, Citizenship in the Community, Leatherwork, Citizenship in the Nation, Metalwork, Citizenship in Society, Personal Fitness, Citizenship in the World, Personal Management, Communication, Rifle Shooting, Cooking, Shotgun Shooting, Emergency Preparedness, Small Boat Sailing, Environmental Science, Snow Sports, Family Life, Swimming, Fingerprinting, and Welding. (Bold items are required.)

Three outstanding students from Parsippany Hills High School — Andrew Nicholas, Nick Spada, and Alex Spada — have achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. These three boys bonded in first grade and have been close friends ever since, supporting one another through years of adventures, challenges, and milestones in both Scouting and life — culminating together in this extraordinary achievement. I had the honor and pleasure of presenting them with Achievement Certificates and checks from the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Ray Sturm, representing the United States Marine Corps, congratulated Alex Spada, and Nick Spada, presenting them with special commendations in recognition of their dedication, leadership, and service to the community.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia presented Andrew Nicholas, Alex Spada, and Nick Spada with an official proclamation from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council, recognizing their remarkable accomplishments and dedication to Scouting.

Parsippany Board of Education President Alison Cogan congratulated Andrew Nicholas, Alex Spada, and Nick Spada, presenting certificates of achievement on behalf of the Board in recognition of their outstanding Scouting accomplishments.

Marianne Burke, representing the Parsippany Woman’s Club, congratulated Nick Spada, Andrew Nicholas and Alex Spada, presenting them with certificates of achievement in recognition of their exceptional leadership and service to the community.

Bruce Benson, representing the Sedgefield Civic Association, honored Andrew Nicholas, Alex Spada, and Nick Spada with certificates of recognition. This gesture underscored the association’s enduring commitment to supporting Scouts who exemplify leadership and service within the Parsippany community. The Sedgefield Civic Association has been a steadfast supporter of Scouting in Parsippany since 1957, when it chartered Boy Scout Troop 173. For over six decades, the association has played a pivotal role in nurturing youth development, leadership, and community service through its sponsorship of the troop.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, May 2025. Click here to view the magazine.