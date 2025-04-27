Parsippany’s Own Chris Fitzpatrick to Take the Stage at TEDxMontclair

PARSIPPANY — Mount Tabor resident Chris Fitzpatrick has been selected as a speaker for TEDxMontclair, which will take place at Montclair Mezzanine on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Eight speakers were selected from an applicant pool of over 100 applicants to deliver their unique “ideas worth spreading” at this independently organized TEDx event. Fitzpatrick’s talk, “The Urgency of Mentorship,” will explore the deep need for mentors as a strategy to battle poverty and enable economic mobility, encapsulated by a story of the only one of more than 40,000 interviewees ever to move Fitzpatrick to tears during a job interview. Videos of the TEDxMontclair talks will be uploaded to the TED YouTube channel in the weeks following the live event.

To see the list of speakers for TEDxMontclair, click here.

Tickets on sale Monday, April 28, 2025. Click here to order tickets.

