Sunday, April 27, 2025
Parsippany’s Own Chris Fitzpatrick to Take the Stage at TEDxMontclair

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mount Tabor resident Chris Fitzpatrick has been selected as a speaker for TEDxMontclair, which will take place at Montclair Mezzanine on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Eight speakers were selected from an applicant pool of over 100 applicants to deliver their unique “ideas worth spreading” at this independently organized TEDx event. Fitzpatrick’s talk, “The Urgency of Mentorship,” will explore the deep need for mentors as a strategy to battle poverty and enable economic mobility, encapsulated by a story of the only one of more than 40,000 interviewees ever to move Fitzpatrick to tears during a job interview. Videos of the TEDxMontclair talks will be uploaded to the TED YouTube channel in the weeks following the live event.

To see the list of speakers for TEDxMontclair, click here.

Tickets on sale Monday, April 28, 2025. Click here to order tickets.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
