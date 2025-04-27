Parsippany Chamber Hosts Energizing “Juice Up Your Morning” Event Sponsored by Genesis Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly “Juice Up Your Morning” networking event on Tuesday, April 22, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and entrepreneurs for a morning of conversation and connection.

Genesis Troy Hills Center proudly sponsored this month’s event. Attendees gathered to hear from Todd Miller-Jones, the newly appointed Administrator for Genesis Troy Hills. Todd brings over 15 years of leadership experience in senior living communities across Maryland and holds a graduate degree in Health Services Administration from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Todd, who recently relocated to Northern New Jersey, expressed enthusiasm for his new role and for becoming part of the Parsippany community. “I am excited to join Genesis Troy Hills and to contribute to the vibrant Parsippany community,” he said. Todd enjoys golf, sailing, and spending quality time with his friends and family in his free time.

Barbara Freda, Director of Community Relations for Genesis NJ Market. praised the event’s strong turnout and spirit of collaboration, noting, “Events like these show the strength of Parsippany’s business community and the Chamber’s commitment to supporting it.”

Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Todd to Parsippany and to continue building a network that fosters real opportunities for our members.”

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso also addressed the group, emphasizing the Chamber’s mission. “Our goal is simple—connecting businesses and creating partnerships that grow our local economy,” Peluso said. “Today’s energy in the room shows what is possible when we come together.”

The “Juice Up Your Morning” series continues to serve as the Chamber’s cornerstone event, allowing members to forge new relationships, exchange ideas, and collaborate to build a stronger Parsippany.

Next month, the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Nicholas Jackson from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library will sponsor the May “Juice Up Your Morning” event. To reserve your spot, click here.

For more information about upcoming Chamber events, click here.