Youth-Led Nonprofit to Host Organ Donation Awareness Event at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY — Every day, lives are lost waiting for an organ that never comes—but one local organization is working to change that. On Sunday, April 27, at 3:00 p.m., the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library will host A Second Chance Project, a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the lifesaving power of organ donation.

The one-hour presentation, free and open to the public, will offer attendees a powerful, personal look into the world of organ donation. The program will feature moving stories from real transplant recipients and donor families, myth-busting facts about the donation process, and clear guidance on how to register as a donor or advocate for the cause.

“This presentation is more than just information—it’s an invitation to change lives,” said Meghana Metla, A Second Chance Project representative. “We want to help our community understand that becoming a donor is not only possible—it’s one of the most meaningful decisions you can make.”

“Attending this seminar will give you engaging ways to learn how to help in any way you can – from delivering care baskets to signing up to be a donor. Even a small effort can lead to something big,” said Vaidehi Desai, a student leading this effort.

Attendees can expect:

Real-life stories from recipients and donor families

Vital statistics showing the urgency of organ donation

A clear explanation of how the donation process works

Opportunities to register as a donor or become a volunteer advocate

An interactive Q&A session

The event aims to educate and empower people of all ages, especially those who may be unsure about or unfamiliar with organ donation.

Whether you’re looking to get involved, seeking answers, or simply wanting to support the cause, this event offers an important opportunity to join the conversation and potentially help save a life.

Event Details:

•Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

•Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

•Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany

•Admission: Free and open to all

For more information, visit www.asecondchanceproject.org or follow the organization on Instagram at @a.second.chance.project.