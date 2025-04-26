Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsCommunity Prayer Vigil in Parsippany to Stand in Solidarity with India
Local News

Community Prayer Vigil in Parsippany to Stand in Solidarity with India

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
933
Community stands united at Veterans Park in Parsippany, honoring the victims of the Pahalgam attack with a prayer vigil and call for peace.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — In response to the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, the Hindu community of New Jersey will hold a Prayer Meet and Vigil on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, located at 1839 Route 46, Parsippany.

The event invites all community members to come together in unity, prayer, and remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of peace and solidarity.

Organizers emphasize the importance of standing united against terrorism and violence, offering support to the victims’ families and honoring the lives lost in the tragedy.

“This gathering is a way for us to show that love, compassion, and unity are stronger than hate,” said a spokesperson for the organizing committee.

All residents are welcome to participate. Veterans Park will serve as the backdrop for the evening of reflection, with candles lit in memory of the victims.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: I backed Barberio Once. Never again
Next article
Youth-Led Nonprofit to Host Organ Donation Awareness Event at Parsippany Library
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »