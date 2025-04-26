Community Prayer Vigil in Parsippany to Stand in Solidarity with India

PARSIPPANY — In response to the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, the Hindu community of New Jersey will hold a Prayer Meet and Vigil on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, located at 1839 Route 46, Parsippany.

The event invites all community members to come together in unity, prayer, and remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of peace and solidarity.

Organizers emphasize the importance of standing united against terrorism and violence, offering support to the victims’ families and honoring the lives lost in the tragedy.

“This gathering is a way for us to show that love, compassion, and unity are stronger than hate,” said a spokesperson for the organizing committee.

All residents are welcome to participate. Veterans Park will serve as the backdrop for the evening of reflection, with candles lit in memory of the victims.