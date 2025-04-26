Letter to the Editor: If They Won’t Talk to Us Now, They Won’t Listen Later

Dear Editor:

I came to this country many years ago. I work hard, raised my family here in Parsippany, and care deeply about this town.

Mayor Barberio ignored residents in 2022 with the PLA vote, and at the end of 2023, he ignored the opinions of more than 1,000 residents during the PILOT meeting.

I always believed leaders should respect the people who elected them.

But now, I see something very wrong.

Mayor Barberio hides in the basement like Biden when it’s time to speak with voters or time for debates with opponents.

Many of us are immigrants, seniors, and young families. We have real problems—high taxes, bad roads, too much building. And now these candidates don’t even show up to explain or answer questions? That shows they don’t respect us.

They will not listen later if they don’t talk to us now.

I came here for democracy. For leaders who are honest, open, and speak to the people. Parsippany deserves better than this, and local Republicans don’t have to settle. Justin Musella, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen will return the power to the people in our community, not for the select outside interests.

Strong Republican

Sam Labkovsky