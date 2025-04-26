Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: If They Won’t Talk to Us Now, They...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: If They Won’t Talk to Us Now, They Won’t Listen Later

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
960

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I came to this country many years ago. I work hard, raised my family here in Parsippany, and care deeply about this town. 

Mayor Barberio ignored residents in 2022 with the PLA vote, and at the end of 2023, he ignored the opinions of more than 1,000 residents during the PILOT meeting.

I always believed leaders should respect the people who elected them.

But now, I see something very wrong.

Mayor Barberio hides in the basement like Biden when it’s time to speak with voters or time for debates with opponents. 

Many of us are immigrants, seniors, and young families. We have real problems—high taxes, bad roads, too much building. And now these candidates don’t even show up to explain or answer questions?  That shows they don’t respect us. 

They will not listen later if they don’t talk to us now.

I came here for democracy. For leaders who are honest, open, and speak to the people. Parsippany deserves better than this, and local Republicans don’t have to settle. Justin Musella, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen will return the power to the people in our community, not for the select outside interests.

Strong Republican 
Sam Labkovsky 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Youth-Led Nonprofit to Host Organ Donation Awareness Event at Parsippany Library
Next article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting – April 24, 2025
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »