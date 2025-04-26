Sunday, April 27, 2025
Fast Connections, Big Opportunities: Speed Networking Event to Energize Parsippany’s Business Scene

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
Local professionals connect at the Parsippany PAL and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Speed Networking Event, enjoying great conversations

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will host an exciting Speed Networking Event on Wednesday, May 7, at the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) Youth Center at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. and conclude by 1:30 p.m., offering business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals a fast-paced opportunity to build new relationships, expand their networks, and explore collaboration opportunities within the local business community.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Member Frank Cahill and PAL Executive Director Nicolas Bronzino have worked closely with the PAL staff to ensure a seamless and productive experience for all attendees.

Attendees will engage in a series of brief, structured meetings designed to maximize their connections in a short amount of time. The fee of $25.00 to enter includes a catered lunch from Anthony Franco’s Pizzeria. The Speed Networking Event is part of the Chamber’s commitment to supporting and growing Parsippany’s vibrant business community.

The PAL Youth Center is proud to provide the venue, continuing its tradition of hosting community-driven events that foster local engagement.

Anyone interested in attending should contact the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce for additional details or visit parsippanychamber.org.

Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
