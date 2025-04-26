Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: It’s Time for Change: Why Parsippany Needs Transparent...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for Change: Why Parsippany Needs Transparent Leadership

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
297

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

We are writing not out of frustration, but out of a deep love for our community and a commitment to its future.

Over the years, we’ve supported Mayor Barberio, believing in his dedication to Parsippany. However, recent developments have led us to reassess that support. Our town faces challenges—rising taxes, deteriorating infrastructure, and public safety concerns—requiring leadership willing to engage openly and work collaboratively with residents.

It’s important to acknowledge that leadership is about more than just policy; it’s about presence, transparency, and a willingness to listen. When leaders are accessible and responsive, they inspire confidence and foster a sense of shared purpose.

That’s why we are supporting Justin Musella. Justin has demonstrated a genuine commitment to our community through his active engagement and transparent approach. He listens to residents, values their input, and is dedicated to making Parsippany a place where families can thrive.

We believe Justin’s leadership will bring the positive change our town deserves. We encourage others to learn more about his vision and consider joining us in supporting his candidacy.

Together, we can work towards a brighter future for Parsippany.

Sean and Diane Byrne

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Officers, Volunteers Assist Unresponsive Driver After Crash
Next article
Fast Connections, Big Opportunities: Speed Networking Event to Energize Parsippany’s Business Scene
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »