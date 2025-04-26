Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for Change: Why Parsippany Needs Transparent Leadership

Dear Editor:

We are writing not out of frustration, but out of a deep love for our community and a commitment to its future.

Over the years, we’ve supported Mayor Barberio, believing in his dedication to Parsippany. However, recent developments have led us to reassess that support. Our town faces challenges—rising taxes, deteriorating infrastructure, and public safety concerns—requiring leadership willing to engage openly and work collaboratively with residents.

It’s important to acknowledge that leadership is about more than just policy; it’s about presence, transparency, and a willingness to listen. When leaders are accessible and responsive, they inspire confidence and foster a sense of shared purpose.

That’s why we are supporting Justin Musella. Justin has demonstrated a genuine commitment to our community through his active engagement and transparent approach. He listens to residents, values their input, and is dedicated to making Parsippany a place where families can thrive.

We believe Justin’s leadership will bring the positive change our town deserves. We encourage others to learn more about his vision and consider joining us in supporting his candidacy.

Together, we can work towards a brighter future for Parsippany.

Sean and Diane Byrne