Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: I backed Barberio Once. Never again
Local News

Letter to the Editor: I backed Barberio Once. Never again

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
392

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I supported James Barberio in the past. I believed he had the experience to guide Parsippany forward. But what I’ve seen during this campaign has left me deeply disappointed.

Refusing to take part in an open, in-person debate with the community is not just bad politics—it’s a betrayal of public trust. The League of Women Voters offered multiple dates and a fair, neutral platform. Councilman Musella accepted immediately. The mayor refused in-person, insisting on a Zoom-only event with no audience. That’s not transparency. That’s evasion.

And it’s not just the mayor. Councilman Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, who are running alongside him, also declined the League’s invitation. Silence from one candidate is concerning. Silence from three is a warning to all Parsippany voters— they think it is their civil right to keep their phony baloney jobs in perpetuity.

Parsippany deserves leaders who don’t run from tough questions. I can no longer support a team that won’t even show up and urge all voters to reject the entire Barberio ticket


Danny Smith

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Fast Connections, Big Opportunities: Speed Networking Event to Energize Parsippany’s Business Scene
Next article
Community Prayer Vigil in Parsippany to Stand in Solidarity with India
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »