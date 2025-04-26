Letter to the Editor: I backed Barberio Once. Never again

Dear Editor:

I supported James Barberio in the past. I believed he had the experience to guide Parsippany forward. But what I’ve seen during this campaign has left me deeply disappointed.

Refusing to take part in an open, in-person debate with the community is not just bad politics—it’s a betrayal of public trust. The League of Women Voters offered multiple dates and a fair, neutral platform. Councilman Musella accepted immediately. The mayor refused in-person, insisting on a Zoom-only event with no audience. That’s not transparency. That’s evasion.

And it’s not just the mayor. Councilman Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, who are running alongside him, also declined the League’s invitation. Silence from one candidate is concerning. Silence from three is a warning to all Parsippany voters— they think it is their civil right to keep their phony baloney jobs in perpetuity.

Parsippany deserves leaders who don’t run from tough questions. I can no longer support a team that won’t even show up and urge all voters to reject the entire Barberio ticket



Danny Smith