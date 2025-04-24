Parsippany’s GOP Mayoral Primary Heats Up Ahead of June Election

PARSIPPANY — As the June 10 Republican primary approaches, Parsippany-Troy Hills is witnessing a contentious battle between incumbent Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella, highlighting deep divisions within the local GOP.​

A Divided Republican Front

Mayor Barberio, seeking a fourth term, has faced criticism from Musella and his supporters over issues like overdevelopment and tax incentives for developers. Musella, who announced his candidacy last June, argues that the current administration has prioritized special interests over residents’ concerns. In response, Barberio emphasizes his experience and the town’s economic growth under his leadership.​

Morris County GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali’s (and owner of TapInto Parsippany) efforts to unify the party through a joint ticket were unsuccessful. Musella rejected the proposal and continued his campaign independently. ​



Candidates and Running Mates

Musella’s ticket includes Casey Parikh, a former Planning Board Chairman, and John Bielen, a business development professional. Both have been vocal about the need for change in local governance.

Barberio is running alongside incumbent Councilman Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, the mayor’s liaison to the Indian American community. Their campaign focuses on continued development and fiscal responsibility. ​

Democratic Opposition

On the Democratic side, Pulkit Desai, a cybersecurity expert and president of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association, has been nominated for mayor. His council running mates are Matt Kavanagh, a Navy veteran and environmental advocate, and Diya Patel, a law student and Parsippany Hills High School alumna. ​



Upcoming Debate

The League of Women Voters of the Morris Area, in collaboration with the Daily Record and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Morristown Alumnae Chapter, will host a virtual Republican mayoral debate on Thursday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. The forum will be livestreamed and available later on the League’s YouTube channel. Residents can submit questions for the candidates by May 13 at 4:00 p.m. by clicking here.

​The Puddingstone Community Club (PCC) is set to host a mayoral debate on Wednesday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the PCC Clubhouse. The debate will feature confirmed participants Republican Councilman Justin Musella and Democrat Pulkit Desai. Incumbent Republican Mayor James Barberio has not responded to the PCC’s formal invitation, continuing to avoid direct public engagement. The debate will include opening statements, moderated questions, rebuttals, audience-submitted inquiries, and closing remarks.

Looking Ahead

With early voting scheduled from June 3 to June 8 and the primary on June 10, Parsippany residents will soon decide which Republican candidate will face Desai in the November general election. The outcome could significantly influence the township’s development, taxation, and community engagement direction.