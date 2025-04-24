Healing Veterans Through Health & Wellness Programs

PARSIPPANY — Representatives from Warrior Strong Inc. were on hand to provide an insightful presentation on their Veterans’ free health and fitness programs to the 60-plus assembled members who were on hand for the Lodge’s monthly meeting. The group was very receptive, attentive, and appreciative of the Warrior Strong initiatives, as many in the crowd, including veterans, were not familiar with the program, which can be found in our own backyard.

Representing Warrior Strong were CEO/President Tommy Tice, Advisor Mike Totter, and U.S.M.C. Combat Veteran and Chairman of the Board, Roberto Bacero, who served two tours in Iraq between 2004 and 2008. Following their presentation, the Sons of Italy were honored to provide a generous donation to the Warrior Strong program.

Warrior Strong Inc. supports our veterans by providing free health and wellness programs. Through health and wellness, Warrior Strong helps veterans, veteran family members, and first responders find community and camaraderie and overcome the sense of detachment, disconnection, and isolation they often experience in civilian life.

Warrior Strong Inc. is made up of business professionals who are committed to supporting our veterans by providing free health and wellness programs. As a company, Warrior Strong Inc. is founded on the principle of caring for those who served our Country and is dedicated to helping veterans heal and thrive after their service.

Although headquartered in Scranton, PA, they also offer their services to Morris County veterans at 60 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ, where they host free workout classes. They are running a weekly aquatics program on Wednesday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West Morris YMCA in Randolph. Their schedule can be found on their website at www.warriorstronginc.org for more information and to sign up for one of their programs.

Tommy Tice, CEO/President of Warrior Strong Inc.

Warrior Strong Inc. Headquarters is at 311 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA. Phone: (862) 324-6322, email at [email protected], or on their website at www.warriorstronginc.org. They can also be found and followed on social media.

The Morris County Lodge 2561 of the Order of Sons of Italy is one of America’s largest and longest Italian American organizations. It was founded as a non-profit organization that contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what it raises goes directly back to local needy families as gift cards and local charities, including, but not limited to, the Parsippany Food Pantry, Inter-Faith Food Pantry, the Shelter for Battered Women, the Alzheimer’s Foundation, local high school scholarships, and many more.