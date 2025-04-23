Thursday, April 24, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Silence Speaks Volumes

Dear Editor:

I just read in Parsippany Focus that Councilman Musella has agreed to participate in a debate hosted by the Puddingstone Community Club, but that Mayor Barberio remains “unresponsive”  to the Club’s invitation.

 As a former 18-year resident of Parsippany and sometime critic of Mayor Barberio, I feel that it is only fair for me to give the Mayor the credit he is due for remaining absolutely consistent with one of his core political tenets. Unfortunately, that tenet is to duck and dodge opportunities to engage directly with Parsippany residents. Hmmm, remember when consistency was a political virtue? 

After 12 years in office, Mayor Barberio refuses to listen to and respond to the concerns and aspirations of Parsippany residents and refuses to debate Mr. Musella in an open and public venue. The reason can only be due to a couple of factors.

Maybe Mayor Barberio is “unresponsive” because he is afraid to face Parsippany residents to defend his record as Mayor and is unprepared to discuss his plans to ensure Parsippany’s future wellbeing  Or, maybe it’s because Mayor Barberio prefers only to be responsive when called upon for favors by out of town tax break seeking developers and go-along-to-get-along county and state politicians. 

That said, Mayor Barberio has chosen to remain “unresponsive” because he has lost all respect for Parsippany residents and their right to hear directly from the candidates who want to represent them and their interests. If Mayor Barberio thinks participating in an event held over Zoom with a non-in-person audience will restore that respect, he again demonstrates how consistently “unresponsive” he has become and how unqualified for Mayor he remains. 

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
