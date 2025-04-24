Good Friday: Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross

PARSIPPANY — St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, First Baptist Community Church, and St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany participated in an “Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross” on Good Friday, April 18.



The walk started at St. Gregory’s Church at 1:00 p.m., continued down South Beverwyck Road to Reynolds Avenue, and ended at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Parsippany.



Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross