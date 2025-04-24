Friday, April 25, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsBrightPath Building in Parsippany Sold for $4.3 Million
Business NewsLocal News

BrightPath Building in Parsippany Sold for $4.3 Million

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1733
The BrightPath Childcare Center building at 70 Old Bloomfield Avenue in Parsippany was recently sold for $4.3 million in a net-lease investment deal.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The building housing BrightPath Childcare Center, located at 70 Old Bloomfield Avenue in Parsippany-Troy Hills, has been sold for $4.3 million, according to Marcus & Millichap. This commercial real estate firm brokered the deal.

The 11,266-square-foot facility, constructed in 2014, includes 41 parking spaces and was sold as a net-leased investment property. This structure allows the tenant—BrightPath Childcare—to handle property taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to rent, making it an attractive asset for investors.

Alan Cafiero, senior managing director of investments, noted that net-leased daycare centers continue to offer higher yields than other net-leased sectors, especially in today’s financing environment. Marcus & Millichap’s Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero, and John Moroz exclusively marketed the property and secured the buyer, who remains unnamed.

BrightPath Childcare continues to operate at the location and is part of BrightPath Kids, which has over 230 early education centers across the United States and Canada.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Good Friday: Ecumenical Service and Walk with the Cross
Next article
Local Tips for Buying a Dream Home in New Jersey
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »