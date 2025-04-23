Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy Returns: Applications Now Open for Local High School Students

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy is set to return this summer, offering local high school students a unique, hands-on experience in law enforcement, fire safety, emergency services, and more. The program will run from Monday, July 21 through Friday, July 25, 2025, and is free for students currently enrolled in a Morris County high school.

Organized by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office and other public safety partners, the Youth Academy provides participants with a realistic glimpse into the world of public safety. Through team-building exercises, simulated emergency response scenarios, physical fitness training, and direct interaction with public safety professionals, students gain not only skills—but a deep respect for the men and women who serve their communities.

“This academy is more than just a summer program,” said a representative from the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a transformative experience that fosters leadership, responsibility, and an appreciation for teamwork and public service.”

The program includes demonstrations from law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS responders, and public safety specialists. Activities featured in past years included repelling exercises, K-9 demonstrations, tactical operations, and emergency medical simulations.

The application period is now open and will close on April 30, 2025. Interested students are encouraged to visit http://morrisoem.wixsite.com/mcpsya for full program details and instructions on how to apply.

For questions or additional information, residents can call the Morris County Office of Emergency Management at (973) 829-8600.