Key Dates Announced for 2025 Primary Election in Morris County

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Clerk’s Office has released the official timeline for the upcoming 2025 Primary Election, and residents are urged to prepare early to ensure their voices are heard.

The deadline to change party affiliation is set for Wednesday, April 16, for those who wish to vote in a different party’s primary.

The mailing of mail-in ballots will begin on Saturday, April 19, allowing voters to participate conveniently from home.

To be eligible to vote, residents must register by the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, May 20.

Early voting will be available from Tuesday, June 3, through Sunday, June 8, giving voters ample opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of time.

The official Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 10, with polls open across Morris County.

Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. encourages voters to verify their registration status, review sample ballots, and find polling locations by visiting morriscountyclerk.org.

Important decisions affecting local, county, and state representation are at stake, making participation in the primary election critical for all eligible voters.