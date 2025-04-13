“Maker Day” at The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

PARSIPPANY — The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms invites the public to roll up their sleeves and dive into creativity during its upcoming “Maker Day” on Saturday, May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will occur at the historic early 20th-century home of Gustav Stickley, a central figure in the American Arts and Crafts movement.

This special afternoon will feature hands-on workshops led by three local professional artists, allowing participants to explore various crafts and creative techniques. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will enjoy:

Stab Bound Book Making and Letterpress Printed Covers with Artist Kath Yarkosky

with Artist Kath Yarkosky Pysanky Egg Dying with Artist Wendy Hallstrom

with Artist Wendy Hallstrom Ornamental Cement Sculpture with Artist Katie Truk

In the recently restored Log House Kitchen, visitors can attend “How It Was Made” Spotlight Talks to explore the artistry and craftsmanship behind items in the museum’s collection. These talks highlight the work of early 20th-century artists and provide insights into the era’s creative processes.

Guests will also receive a Makers’ Discount at The Craftsman Shop, which opened in 2024 and offers handmade items, including jewelry, pottery, prints, and lamps.

Please note: Maker Day is not an open house event. Access to the full Log House requires a guided tour, which will be offered at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the event.

Admission Pricing:

Members: $35 (or two tickets for $60)

Non-members: $55

New Member Special: $100 – Includes a one-year Individual Membership ($50 value) and two tickets ($110 value)

Admission includes all materials, activities, and spotlight talks.

To learn more about Maker Day or to purchase tickets, visit www.stickleymuseum.org or follow the museum on social media.