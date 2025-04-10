Friday, April 11, 2025
Parsippany Senior Center to Host Medicare Overview Seminar on April 23

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Center will host a critical Medicare Overview seminar on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:00 a.m., offering valuable information for those navigating Medicare coverage options.

Presented by Morris County SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), the seminar will provide a comprehensive look at Medicare Parts A & B, Medigap policies, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Advantage Plans. Attendees will also learn about the NJ SAVE program, designed to help individuals lower costs related to Medicare premiums, drug plans, and general living expenses.

The event will be held at Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road.

Registration is required. Participants should contact the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351 to reserve a spot.

Volunteer counselors and speakers will be available to offer guidance, though they do not provide legal advice or endorse specific insurance products. The program is designed to help individuals make informed decisions regarding their healthcare coverage.

This initiative is made possible through the efforts of NORWESCAP, AmeriCorps Seniors, and the New Jersey Department of Human Services, with support from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
