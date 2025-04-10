Parsippany Senior Center to Host Medicare Overview Seminar on April 23

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Center will host a critical Medicare Overview seminar on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:00 a.m., offering valuable information for those navigating Medicare coverage options.

Presented by Morris County SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), the seminar will provide a comprehensive look at Medicare Parts A & B, Medigap policies, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Advantage Plans. Attendees will also learn about the NJ SAVE program, designed to help individuals lower costs related to Medicare premiums, drug plans, and general living expenses.

The event will be held at Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road.

Registration is required. Participants should contact the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351 to reserve a spot.

Volunteer counselors and speakers will be available to offer guidance, though they do not provide legal advice or endorse specific insurance products. The program is designed to help individuals make informed decisions regarding their healthcare coverage.

This initiative is made possible through the efforts of NORWESCAP, AmeriCorps Seniors, and the New Jersey Department of Human Services, with support from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.