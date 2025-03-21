Sinkhole Closes Two Lanes on I-287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — A sinkhole has developed on Interstate 287 northbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills, prompting lane closures.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), as of 4:15 p.m., the two left northbound lanes are closed just north of Exit 41.

This incident marks yet another sinkhole affecting a major Morris County highway. NJDOT is already addressing two active sinkholes on Interstate 80 in Wharton, in addition to one that was repaired in December.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

Parsippany Focus spoke to Senator Pennacchio and he has been in touch with NJDOT and the sinkhole was caused by a ruptured pipe under ground and repair should be rather quickly.