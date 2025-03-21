Ethics Complaint Filed Against Parsippany Council Vice President Frank Neglia

PARSIPPANY — A formal ethics complaint was submitted to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Local Finance Board against Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia on March 19.

The complaint, by Timothy P. Berrios, alleges that Councilman Neglia violated the Local Government Ethics Law (N.J.S.A. 40A:9-22.1 et seq.) by misusing office and making false allegations to law enforcement.

The incident stems from events during and after the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Berrios said a verbal exchange occurred between him and Councilman Neglia after the meeting. Berrios admits to responding with a derogatory remark to a gesture made by Neglia but denies any physical threats or challenges to a fight.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Parsippany Police Department visited Berrios’ home to inform him that Councilman Neglia had filed a complaint alleging that Berrios had threatened him and invited him to a physical altercation in the parking lot. Berrios claims these allegations are false and politically motivated, noting that the same council meeting included a censure of Councilman Justin Musella, a mayoral candidate Berrios supports.

Berrios argues that Councilman Neglia’s actions amounted to an abuse of public office, as they led to an unnecessary deployment of police resources and caused distress to his family. He contends that the councilman’s report was retaliatory and intended to intimidate him for his political views.

The complaint includes a request for a formal investigation by the Local Finance Board. Berrios is also calling for potential penalties, required ethics training, and other disciplinary measures if the board finds that Councilman Neglia misused his position.

Berrios recommends reviewing council meeting recordings, minutes, police reports related to the incident, and possible witness statements from those present at the meeting as supporting evidence.