Residents Revolt Against Mayor Barberio’s Power Play, Forcing Town Council Meeting Shutdown

PARSIPPANY — Over 250 outraged residents packed the March 18 Parsippany Town Council meeting, forcing its shutdown to protest what many saw as political “lawfare” by Mayor James Barberio. The controversy centered on Barberio’s push to censure his only primary opponent, Councilman Justin Musella, over a previously disclosed speeding incident.

Tensions boiled over as Council President Carifi initially insisted that those without seats “stand in the hallway or leave,” further inflaming the already furious crowd. Heated exchanges erupted between Barberio and residents before the fire inspector declared the meeting over capacity. The Township Clerk then urged a vote to adjourn, with Councilmembers Hernandez, Musella, and Carifi voting in favor. At the same time, McGrath and Neglia opposed, despite the Fire Official Bob Schmitt’s orders to end the meeting.

In response to the overwhelming public support against his censure, Councilman Musella expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the community’s stance. “Parsippany residents see through Jamie Barberio’s political stunt—a desperate attempt to divert attention from the real challenges caused by his failed policies. Tonight’s overwhelming turnout proves the people won’t tolerate this baseless lawfare. It’s time to end the games and focus on what truly matters.”

Standing room only: Over 250 residents, many forced to stand, filled the Parsippany Town Council meeting in protest, leading to its abrupt shutdown.

“Tonight’s Town Council meeting was derailed by a reckless stunt orchestrated by Councilman Justin Musella and his supporters to evade accountability. Musella was set to be censured for repeatedly abusing his position by flashing his council credentials during traffic stops—an unethical misuse of power. Instead of facing the facts, he packed the meeting with his allies, creating a safety hazard that forced the Fire Marshal to shut it down. This wasn’t about transparency but a blatant attempt to obstruct the truth. Parsippany deserves leaders who respect the law, not politicians who manipulate public meetings for their gain,” said Mayor James Barberio.

But the drama didn’t end in the council chambers. After the meeting, Council Vice President Frank Neglia escalated tensions by filing a complaint against resident Tim Berrios, alleging that Berrios called him names during the heated session. Neglia even went as far as sending police to Berrios’ home, further inflaming concerns about abuse of power within the council. He also accused Berrios of challenging him to meet in the parking lot—an allegation Berrios denies. Many residents at the meeting see this as yet another example of the toxic political culture gripping the Barberio administration and its allies.

Now, a new meeting at a larger venue will be scheduled—giving Barberio another shot at censuring Musella, but with an even more engaged and emboldened public watching.