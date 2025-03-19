Food, Music, Dancing, and Community Come Together for a Festive Evening

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany hosted a lively and heartwarming St. Patrick’s Party on Monday, March 17. The event brought the community together for an evening filled with Irish charm, generous hospitality, and local camaraderie.

The venue was decorated in festive green décor, four-leaf clovers, and a welcoming spirit. Guests began arriving at 6:30 p.m., greeted by the sounds of traditional Irish music and the warm atmosphere of community connection.

Guests celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with smiles, laughter, and festive spirit!

The event featured an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities, including a performance by Irish dancers, a tricky tray, raffles, and a buffet dinner, offering various delicious options for every palate. Guests also enjoyed access to a full bar, making it a truly celebratory experience for all in attendance.

The evening wasn’t just about fun—it also served a meaningful purpose. With a suggested donation of $30.00, proceeds from the event will support various Kiwanis initiatives that benefit children and families throughout Parsippany. These initiatives include scholarships, youth leadership programs, and local service projects that make a lasting impact on the community.

“The energy in the room was fantastic,” said Frank Cahill, Governor-Elect of NJ District Kiwanis International. “Events like this truly reflect the heart of our community—good people coming together for a great cause and enjoying each other’s company. It’s a reminder of what makes Parsippany such a special place to live and give back.”

Attendees mingled, laughed, and connected throughout the evening—some catching up with old friends, others making new ones. The raffle tables sparked excitement, the buffet kept everyone coming back for seconds, and the Irish dancers were a highlight that had guests clapping along in admiration.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany extends heartfelt thanks to its generous event sponsors, Tricore Construction, Focus Magazine, and ShopRite, whose support made the celebration a success.

As the evening ended, guests left with full hearts and stomachs, looking forward to the next community gathering. The St. Patrick’s Party honored Irish heritage and celebrated the strength and warmth of Parsippany’s community spirit.