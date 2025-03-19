Rescheduled Township Council Meeting Notice

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills has rescheduled its previously planned Agenda Meeting from March 18 to a new date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany.

Please note that formal action may or may not be taken during this session.

This meeting was rescheduled due to overcrowding at the Council Chambers. Click here to read the story.

Key Agenda Items:

Ordinances – Second Reading & Public Hearing

Ordinance 2025:01 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Ordinance 2025:02 – Amendments to Chapter 430, Zoning, of the township’s municipal code.

Public Session

Residents will have an opportunity to voice concerns and opinions during the open public session.

Consent Agenda Resolutions

Designation of Properties for Redevelopment : 2 Sylvan Way (Block 202, Lot 1/1) 4 Gatehall Drive (Block 175, Lot 52)

: Online Auction for Surplus Property

Approval of the Length of Service Award Program Certification for 2024

Liquor License Transfer for Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Support for Publishing Legal Notices on Government Websites

Change Orders for Various Infrastructure and Restoration Projects , including: Mountain Way Tank Rehabilitation East Hedding Place Retaining Wall Replacement Craftsman Farms Log House Restoration Clarifier Improvements Project

, including: Execution of a Municipal Services Reimbursement Agreement with Watersedge

Ordinances – First Reading

Ordinance 2025:03 – Establishing a municipal budget cap bank for 2025.

Non-Consent Agenda Resolutions

Grant Applications : FY 2026 Strategic Plan for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Prevention Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund & NJ Historic Trust for Craftsman Farms

: Contracts and Professional Service Agreements : Yard Waste Transportation and Disposal Public Relations Consulting Legal and Engineering Services Hearing Officer Appointments To Censure Councilman Justin Musella for Exhibiting His Councilman Credentials During a Traffic Stop

:

Financial Approvals

Authorization of Payroll Payments for March 28, estimated at $1.65 million

for March 28, estimated at Approval of Bills List totaling $2,004,231.51

The next Agenda Meeting is scheduled for April 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., followed by the next Regular Meeting on April 15, 2025.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez