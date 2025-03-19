Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Time for Change: Putting Parsippany Residents Before Political Insiders

Dear Editor:

His actions have repeatedly raised concerns, from allegations of bribing political opponents and violating salary caps to misusing taxpayer funds and enabling questionable financial deals.

His administration’s reliance on PILOT agreements has led to overdevelopment, loss of green space, worsening traffic, and potential overcrowding in our schools—all while benefiting a select few at the expense of the community.

Rather than running on a platform of real solutions, Barberio’s campaigns rely on mudslinging, hoping his opponents will back down. Meanwhile, those who benefit from these backroom deals continue to pull the strings, shaping policies that serve their interests rather than the needs of Parsippany residents.

It’s time for voters to demand better. We need leadership that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of our community—not political favors and special interests. By supporting Republican candidate Justin Musella, who refuses to be intimidated by Barberio’s tactics, we can restore integrity to our local government and ensure that Parsippany is run for the people, not the insiders.

Parth Patel 

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
