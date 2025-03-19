Letter to the Editor: Time for Change: Putting Parsippany Residents Before Political Insiders

Dear Editor:

His actions have repeatedly raised concerns, from allegations of bribing political opponents and violating salary caps to misusing taxpayer funds and enabling questionable financial deals.

His administration’s reliance on PILOT agreements has led to overdevelopment, loss of green space, worsening traffic, and potential overcrowding in our schools—all while benefiting a select few at the expense of the community.

Rather than running on a platform of real solutions, Barberio’s campaigns rely on mudslinging, hoping his opponents will back down. Meanwhile, those who benefit from these backroom deals continue to pull the strings, shaping policies that serve their interests rather than the needs of Parsippany residents.

It’s time for voters to demand better. We need leadership that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of our community—not political favors and special interests. By supporting Republican candidate Justin Musella, who refuses to be intimidated by Barberio’s tactics, we can restore integrity to our local government and ensure that Parsippany is run for the people, not the insiders.



Parth Patel