Seniors Have “A Place at the Table” During National Nutrition Month

MORRIS COUNTY — Recognizing National Nutrition Month, the Morris County Nutrition Program has partnered with Employment Horizons’ Culinary Arts Training Program to host “A Place at the Table” senior nutrition demonstrations at three county nutrition sites.

The Culinary Arts Training Program prepares individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment for roles in the food service industry. It is partly supported through funding approved by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners. The first event was held on March 7 in Parsippany, with upcoming demonstrations scheduled for March 14 in Mount Olive and March 21 in Roxbury.

Culinary student Nick Figurelli, instructor Kaylee Wickersham and culinary student Dario Torres.

“We all have unique gifts and are meant to use them. Life isn’t just about work; it’s about making a difference, creating value and helping others,” said Commissioner Christine Myers, liaison to the Human Services Department. “There are countless ways to contribute and when we do, the impact reaches far beyond ourselves, regardless of ability.”

At the Parsippany demonstration, Kaylee Wickersham, program manager and instructor at Employment Horizons’ Culinary Arts Training Program, enlisted two students to instruct a group of seniors how to make two easy, nutritious meals: chicken pot pie soup, and peaches and cream oats. Attendees sampled each dish and received take-home kits, which were assembled by residents of the Morris County Youth Shelter, containing ingredients and recipes for the oatmeal.

Culinary student Dario Torres presents a tray of peaches and cream oatmeal samples.

Get the Recipes

“These demonstrations give seniors the tools to take charge of their well-being while also providing valuable skills to the Employment Horizons community, which can lead to new opportunities in the food industry,” said Christine Hellyer, Director of the Office of Aging, Disabilities and Community Programming.

The next senior nutrition demonstrations will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 14 at the Mount Olive Senior Center and March 21 at the Roxbury Senior Center. There is availability for new registrants. Call Mount Olive at (973) 448-7474 to reserve a seat and Roxbury at (973) 361-5231.

The Morris County Nutrition Program provides hot nutritious meals, education, and personal interaction through three components: Congregate Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, and Weekend Meals. In 2024, the program served 360,970 meals to Morris County residents.

The 2025 theme for National Nutrition Month is “Food Connects Us.” To learn more click here.