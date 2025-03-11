Parsippany PAL and Fitness Knocking Partner to Offer New Community Fitness Classes

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany PAL has partnered with Fitness Knocking to introduce various fitness classes to enhance physical health and overall wellness. This collaboration allows community members of all fitness levels to participate in structured and adaptable exercise programs. The upcoming session will run from March 26 to May 2, offering classes accommodating beginners and experienced individuals.

About Parsippany PAL

For over 50 years, Parsippany PAL has been an integral part of the community, providing recreational and educational programs for residents of all ages. Dedicated to fostering safe, inclusive, and accessible activities, the organization continues to support initiatives that promote overall well-being. This commitment to community enrichment makes Parsippany PAL an ideal partner for health and wellness programs.

About Fitness Knocking

Fitness Knocking, a women-owned fitness service, delivers personal training and wellness programs directly to individuals, organizations, and municipalities. With over nine years of experience, Fitness Knocking has helped individuals achieve their fitness goals through customized training sessions. The organization collaborates with municipalities, schools, non-profits, and corporations to provide wellness initiatives that encourage healthier lifestyles. By offering accessible, high-quality fitness services, Fitness Knocking aligns with Parsippany PAL’s mission to promote community health and well-being.

Benefits of the Partnership

The collaboration between Parsippany PAL and Fitness Knocking offers community members a unique opportunity to engage in effective and inclusive fitness programs. Parsippany PAL’s deep-rooted connection with local residents and Fitness Knocking’s expertise in fitness instruction ensures that participants receive quality training in a supportive environment. Whether individuals aim to improve flexibility, increase strength, or enjoy a fun workout, the classes cater to various fitness levels and needs.

Class Offerings

Qi Gong with Instructor Hollye

Qi Gong is a gentle, meditative practice integrating slow, flowing movements with breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques. This class is designed to promote relaxation, mental clarity, and physical balance. It is suitable for all experience levels and allows participants to move at their own pace.

Dates: Wednesdays, March 26 – April 30

Wednesdays, March 26 – April 30 Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Fee: $108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents)

$108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents) Registration Deadline: March 25

Yoga Meditation with Instructor Hollye

Yoga Meditation combines gentle movement, breathwork, and guided relaxation techniques to promote mental and physical well-being. Designed to be accessible to all fitness levels, the class provides modifications to accommodate individual needs.

Dates: Wednesdays, March 26 – April 30

Wednesdays, March 26 – April 30 Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Fee: $108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents)

$108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents) Registration Deadline: March 25

Zumba with Instructor Erwin

Zumba is a high-energy workout that combines elements of Latin dance, hip-hop, martial arts, and resistance training. Designed for individuals of all fitness levels, this class provides a fun and engaging way to improve cardiovascular health and muscle tone.

Dates: Thursdays, March 27 – May 1

Thursdays, March 27 – May 1 Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Fee: $108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents)

$108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents) Registration Deadline: March 25

Cardio Kickboxing with Instructor Erwin

Cardio Kickboxing is an intense, full-body workout that incorporates non-contact boxing moves with plyometric exercises. This class is designed to burn calories, build lean muscle, and enhance overall endurance. Modifications will be available to ensure a safe and effective experience for all participants.

Dates: Thursdays, March 27 – May 1

Thursdays, March 27 – May 1 Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Fee: $108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents)

$108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents) Registration Deadline: March 25

Parent & Me with Instructor Anita

The Parent & Me Baby and Toddler Fitness class offers an interactive environment for parents and their children to stay active together. Incorporating music, movement, and creative exercises, the session enhances coordination and strength while fostering parent-child bonding. The class is suitable for parents of all fitness levels.

Dates: Fridays, March 28 – May 2

Fridays, March 28 – May 2 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Fee: $108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents)

$108 for the six-week session, $20 per drop-in class ($5 additional for non-residents) Registration Deadline: March 25

How to Register

These classes provide community members a structured, welcoming environment to enhance their fitness journey. With sessions designed to accommodate a range of abilities, participants can feel confident that modifications will be available as needed.

Individuals interested in participating should register before March 25 to secure their spot. Space is limited.

For more information or to register click here or contact Parsippany PAL.

Note: A $5 fee will apply for non-residents.