Letter to the Editor: For Team Barberio, Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

Dear Editor:

The March 4th council meeting was pretty cringe.

Councilman Neglia lectured the room on ethics. In the same breath he expressed his outrage over Team Musella calling attention to Mr. Jigar Shah’s ballot tampering past. Councilman Neglia thinks that has no bearing on the upcoming elections. That event should not interfere at all with Mr. Shah’s political aspirations. Why would you even link the two? What a reach Team Musella! During his tirade, Councilman Neglia referred to Mr. Shah, (his running mate) as Mr. Patel.

People, you can’t make this up!

And then there’s Councilman Carifi, and if you’ve followed past town elections, you’re kinda left scratching your head. Integrity? Does he have any? Let’s move on.

Remember, the council members who voted for the Pilots did not know they could have negotiated term limits. They didn’t have to agree to 30 years! Parsippany was known for its business parks. With return-to-office mandates on the rise, Parsippany has again missed the mark. Now, we are stuck with all these ugly apartment buildings. That’s not the American Dream, home ownership is, and that dream is becoming harder and harder to attain in Parsippany. It’s not cheap to live here, so why does it look like it is? The re-zoning of properties has completely uprooted our way of life. More traffic, congestion, and a major strain on our emergency services and schools.

Quality of life is a real issue in this town. What’s wrong with wanting a cleaner Parsippany, a more humane Parsippany?

Two years ago, I sent Councilman Musella an email regarding a property owned by a Slumlord. Because of the state of the property and its many occupants, I could no longer enjoy my home. Councilman Musella not only answered my email immediately, but he also came to my house that evening to see things firsthand. I’ve lived here my whole life, I was shocked. That’s unprecedented.

I’m just a girl from Lake Par that lives in a “tear down”, “value in the land” bungalow. I’m not a major Morris County GOP donor like John Inglesino – but the Morris County GOP missed the memo. The party is changing. The Republicans are now looking out for the little guy, the Republicans are now pushing for more open space and less urban sprawl. The Morris County GOP has not evolved.

Team Barberio’s narrative is that Councilman Musella has no solutions, no substance. You know what Councilman Musella has? The people’s trust, earned through actions. He has motivated people to get involved and have civic pride. I don’t believe in a big government; people do daily work.

Their antics are backfiring. At this point, the only thing that could benefit Councilman Musella more is a mugshot. . .

Bridget Cazzetto