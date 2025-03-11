Law Enforcement Night Draws Overwhelming Crowd at Mennen Arena

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Coalition for Education and Positive Choices, in collaboration with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a successful Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Members of the 200 Club joined forces with Sheriff Explorers and beloved Paw Patrol characters, Marshall and Chase, for a fun-filled evening celebrating law enforcement and community engagement. The event highlighted the importance of public safety, youth involvement, and support for first responders.

Families, students, and community members gathered to engage with local law enforcement across Morris County, fostering stronger community relationships in a positive and welcoming environment.

The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices has led Morris County. It has worked tirelessly to provide resources and educational programs to keep youth away from drugs and alcohol. By promoting substance-free activities, the Coalition helps strengthen self-esteem and confidence in young people, giving them the tools to make positive life choices.

A major highlight of the evening was the interactive display of law enforcement and emergency response equipment, featuring ambulances, emergency response units, and the Morris County Hope Van. Attendees saw these vehicles up close and learned more about their vital role in keeping the community safe.

Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon always draws a crowd. Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena was no exception as he engaged with residents, officers, and local leaders to promote community policing and safety.

Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon and his team were on hand to meet residents and answer questions. The event also welcomed several local leaders, including Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, East Hanover Councilman Frank DeMaio, Jr., Council President Brian Brokaw, Sr. and Hanover Township Business Administrator Joseph A. Giorgio who supported the initiative.

“Too often, people only interact with law enforcement and first responders on their worst days,” said Mayor Gallagher. “This event provides an opportunity to connect with them on a very good day.”

The event underscored the importance of community engagement and public safety, strengthening the bond between residents and law enforcement agencies throughout Morris County.

An evening full of hands-on experiences, engaging conversations, and exciting displays, Law Enforcement Night 2025 was a memorable and impactful event for the entire community.