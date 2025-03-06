SAX Recognized Among Top 100 Firms in Accounting Today Annual Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year

PARSIPPANY — SAX LLP has once again secured a spot on Accounting Today’s prestigious list of the Top 100 accounting firms in the nation, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list. The firm advanced five positions, ranking #66. Additionally, SAX has been recognized as a Top Mid-Atlantic Firm for the ninth consecutive year, further solidifying its regional leadership.

SAX LLP’s CEO and Managing Partner, Joseph Damiano, emphasized that this recognition reflects the entire team’s dedication, expertise, and commitment. He noted that as the firm continues to expand, its focus remains on delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and lasting value to its clients.

In 2024, SAX strengthened its advisory services by appointing strategic leaders Jordan Goldman to lead Client Accounting Services and Rob Owen as the firm’s first Chief Information Officer. Owen leads SAX’s digital transformation as Practice Leader of SAX Technology Advisors. These key appointments align with the firm’s ongoing efforts to enhance its advisory offerings and provide comprehensive solutions tailored to evolving client needs.

The firm continues to evolve in response to the dynamic accounting and advisory landscape. SAX remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry changes by embracing innovation and adapting its services to meet the unique needs of its clients. This approach ensures long-term success for both the firm and the businesses it serves.

Accounting Today compiles its annual rankings based on a nationwide survey of accounting firms, providing in-depth benchmarking data and insights from the most successful firms. The 2025 rankings are based on 2024 net revenue.