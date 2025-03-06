Parsippany Police Respond to Rollover Crash, Driver Faces Multiple Summons

PARSIPPANY – On February 6, 2025, at 6:53 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to a report of a vehicle rollover at the intersection of North Beverwyck Road and Chesapeake Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene after a caller reported the accident.

Upon arrival, officers initially did not locate a crash at the intersection but later discovered the overturned vehicle in front of 92 Chesapeake Avenue. The driver, identified as Christina D. Vignola, 38, Lake Hiawatha, was found outside the vehicle, exhibiting signs of injury with fresh blood on her face and shirt.

Patrolmen Daniel Sisco, Christopher Yi, Ryan McConnell, and Mendez were among the officers on the scene. The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Vignola was driving was found damaged. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Tucson parked on Chesapeake Avenue was also sideswiped by the vehicle Vignola was driving.

Christina was transported to Morristown Medical Center for a blood draw. Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance responded to Parsippany Police Headquarters, and Christina was walked over to the stretcher and secured in the back of the ambulance. While en route to the hospital, Christina reported that she had blacked out during the crash but was looking at her phone before losing control on the ice.

Following an investigation, officers determined that Vignola was operating the vehicle while under the influence. As a result, she was issued multiple summons, including:

Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)

Driving While Suspended (39:3-40)

Improper Stopping or Parking (39:4-138)

Obstruction of Traffic (39:4-67)

Reckless Driving (39:4-96)

Careless Driving (39:4-97)

Use of handheld wireless telephone (39:4-97.3)

Failure to Possess a Valid Registration (39:3-4)

Failure to Exhibit an Insurance Card (39:3-29)

Failure to Install Interlock/Drive a vehicle without Interlock (39:4-50.19)

Eagle Towing removed the vehicle from the scene,

Officer Jaime Mendez documented the incident, which Officer Luke Costigan reviewed. Despite the severity of the crash, Vignola did not report any serious injuries at the scene. The case remains under review by local authorities.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.