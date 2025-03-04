Three Parsippany Hills Wrestlers Advance to State Tournament in Atlantic City

PARSIPPANY – Three wrestlers from Parsippany Hills High School secured spots at the Region 2 Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 1, earning their way to the State Wrestling Tournament in Atlantic City.

Logan Forgatch placed 2nd at Regions, marking his second consecutive trip to States as a sophomore . Forgatch also set a new PHHS season win record , surpassing the previous mark of 38 wins —he currently sits at 41 wins and counting .

Congratulations to these Vikings wrestlers on their impressive achievements, and best of luck as they compete in Atlantic City this weekend, March 7-9, at Boardwalk Hall.