Friday, March 7, 2025
Three Parsippany Hills Wrestlers Advance to State Tournament in Atlantic City

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The three Parsippany Hills wrestlers—Logan Forgatch, James McGinty, and Anthony Caponegro—will be competing at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Atlantic City next weekend, which is scheduled for March 7-9, 2025, at Boardwalk Hall.

PARSIPPANY – Three wrestlers from Parsippany Hills High School secured spots at the Region 2 Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 1, earning their way to the State Wrestling Tournament in Atlantic City.

  • Logan Forgatch placed 2nd at Regions, marking his second consecutive trip to States as a sophomore. Forgatch also set a new PHHS season win record, surpassing the previous mark of 38 wins—he currently sits at 41 wins and counting.
  • James McGinty, a four-time District Champion, finished 3rd and will make his fourth trip to States. As a Varsity starter since his freshman year, McGinty shattered the previous PHHS career win record (116), set by Justin Carifi in 2017, and now boasts 138 career victories.
  • Anthony Caponegro, a sophomore, placed 3rd and will compete at States for the first time.

Congratulations to these Vikings wrestlers on their impressive achievements, and best of luck as they compete in Atlantic City this weekend, March 7-9, at Boardwalk Hall.

A moment of hard work and dedication! This picture from the District Tournament showcases the PHHS wrestlers and coaches who earned their way to Regions. Congrats to James McGinty, Anthony Caponegro, and Logan Forgatch for advancing to States! #PHHSWrestling #RoadToAC #VikingsStrong
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
