Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMusella Announces Parikh and Bielen as Township Council Candidates Before Crowd of...
Local News

Musella Announces Parikh and Bielen as Township Council Candidates Before Crowd of over 100 Supporters

Musella Vows to End Inglesino’s Influence in Town Hall

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1625
Casey Parikh, Justin Musella, and John Bielen stand together as they officially announce their campaign for Parsippany’s future, joined by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Republican mayoral candidate Justin Musella announced that Casey Parikh and John Bielen will join his team as Township Council candidates for the upcoming June 10 primary election. Speaking before a crowd of over 100 enthusiastic supporters, Musella emphasized his commitment to combating mismanagement at town hall, preventing overdevelopment, and keeping taxes in check to build a better future for Parsippany residents.

John Bielen stands before a campaign banner as he joins Justin Musella’s team for Parsippany Township Council, emphasizing his commitment to community service and responsible leadership.

John Bielen is a dedicated public servant and a leader in Parsippany’s youth sports community. He has played an active role in shaping the next generation, representing the Little Vikings Football League, serving as director of the league’s flag football program, coaching PAL wrestling, and coaching Par-Troy East baseball. His commitment to teamwork, community involvement, and open communication aligns with Musella’s vision for a more responsive and resident-focused local government.

Casey Parikh, a longtime Parsippany resident and community leader, proudly announces his candidacy for Township Council, standing in front of the campaign banner alongside his team.

Casey (Kaushik) Parikh, a Parsippany resident for 37 years, brings extensive experience in planning, zoning, and public service. Holding degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, and Finance, Parikh spent 36 years in the professional sector, including leadership roles in the security industry and contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle launch team. Since retiring in 2013, he has devoted himself fully to volunteering and public service.

Parikh’s leadership experience includes serving as Chairman of the Parsippany Planning Board for 24 years, as a member of the Morris County Planning Board, and as a member of the Parsippany Zoning Board. His service has earned him numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award from the Rotary Club and the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Parsippany Indian Association. His expertise in town planning, zoning, and responsible development makes him strongly advocate for residents.

Musella’s campaign for Mayor is centered on building a transparent and efficient government that listens to and acts on residents’ concerns. With Bielen and Parikh on his team, he is confident they have the experience, skills, and dedication to address Parsippany’s challenges and restore trust in local government.

“I am thrilled to have Casey Parikh and John Bielen join my team,” said Musella. “Their deep commitment to our community and wealth of experience will bring invaluable perspectives to our campaign. Together, we will fight mismanagement at town hall, combat overdevelopment, and hold the line on taxes to make Parsippany a great place to live again.”

Addressing the energized crowd, Musella firmly pledged: “You are looking at the team that will fire Attorney John Inglesino now and forever.” His statement was met with loud applause from the gathered supporters, underscoring the campaign’s determination to bring real change to Parsippany.

Justin Musella has been a vocal critic of John Inglesino, challenging his dual role in representing the township and developers who benefited from PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreements. Musella has argued that Inglesino’s influence has prioritized developer interests over residents, fueling overdevelopment while shifting the tax burden onto homeowners.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Beware the ‘Shiny Penny’ Effect: Musella Spells Disaster for Parsippany
Next article
Cyber Threats Are Growing—Here’s How Parsippany Businesses Can Stay Safe
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »