Musella Announces Parikh and Bielen as Township Council Candidates Before Crowd of over 100 Supporters

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Republican mayoral candidate Justin Musella announced that Casey Parikh and John Bielen will join his team as Township Council candidates for the upcoming June 10 primary election. Speaking before a crowd of over 100 enthusiastic supporters, Musella emphasized his commitment to combating mismanagement at town hall, preventing overdevelopment, and keeping taxes in check to build a better future for Parsippany residents.

John Bielen stands before a campaign banner as he joins Justin Musella’s team for Parsippany Township Council, emphasizing his commitment to community service and responsible leadership.

John Bielen is a dedicated public servant and a leader in Parsippany’s youth sports community. He has played an active role in shaping the next generation, representing the Little Vikings Football League, serving as director of the league’s flag football program, coaching PAL wrestling, and coaching Par-Troy East baseball. His commitment to teamwork, community involvement, and open communication aligns with Musella’s vision for a more responsive and resident-focused local government.

Casey Parikh, a longtime Parsippany resident and community leader, proudly announces his candidacy for Township Council, standing in front of the campaign banner alongside his team.

Casey (Kaushik) Parikh, a Parsippany resident for 37 years, brings extensive experience in planning, zoning, and public service. Holding degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, and Finance, Parikh spent 36 years in the professional sector, including leadership roles in the security industry and contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle launch team. Since retiring in 2013, he has devoted himself fully to volunteering and public service.

Parikh’s leadership experience includes serving as Chairman of the Parsippany Planning Board for 24 years, as a member of the Morris County Planning Board, and as a member of the Parsippany Zoning Board. His service has earned him numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award from the Rotary Club and the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Parsippany Indian Association. His expertise in town planning, zoning, and responsible development makes him strongly advocate for residents.

Musella’s campaign for Mayor is centered on building a transparent and efficient government that listens to and acts on residents’ concerns. With Bielen and Parikh on his team, he is confident they have the experience, skills, and dedication to address Parsippany’s challenges and restore trust in local government.

“I am thrilled to have Casey Parikh and John Bielen join my team,” said Musella. “Their deep commitment to our community and wealth of experience will bring invaluable perspectives to our campaign. Together, we will fight mismanagement at town hall, combat overdevelopment, and hold the line on taxes to make Parsippany a great place to live again.”

Addressing the energized crowd, Musella firmly pledged: “You are looking at the team that will fire Attorney John Inglesino now and forever.” His statement was met with loud applause from the gathered supporters, underscoring the campaign’s determination to bring real change to Parsippany.