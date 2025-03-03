Letter to the Editor: Beware the ‘Shiny Penny’ Effect: Musella Spells Disaster for Parsippany

Dear Editor:

BOEVP Andy Choffo said it best at the Mayor’s campaign kickoff event last week: “Last year in June, I spoke at the Mayor’s opponent’s rally. I was drawn in by what I like to call the shiny penny effect. There was a shiny new object that warranted attention. However, as I scratched the surface, I began to see that beyond the shiny exterior there was not much substance behind it.”

I used to like Justin, until I got a closer look at the man behind the charming smile and realized there was no substance, just a penchant for lying and bullying.

I have watched Justin at Council meetings. He doesn’t have anything insightful to say about anything. He fails to challenge the Mayor in this setting because he doesn’t know how to run a town. Instead, he uses misinformation through social media to sway people to his side. Musella is an empty suit who makes a decent presentation.

He also has no experience and cannot seem to hold a job for more than 4 years, 3 mos. We had an inexperienced Mayor 4 years ago, and Mayor Barberio is still cleaning up the mess and digging us out of financial disaster. Taxpayers cannot afford to go backwards. Justin has just 3 years in local government, but somehow he thinks that gives him the experience to run a town the size of Parsippany.

When the opponent has no real ideas and can only play the blame game, he is not the right choice. Musella has been asked for solutions, but rather than give us real answers, all we get is “Mayor bad.” Our Mayor is getting blamed for decisions made under Soriano, and that blame is even coming from a former councilman who voted for what he is now criticizing! When I raised this, I was blocked.

This year, our community faces big challenges, including taxes, utilities, affordable housing mandates, etc. We need someone with the experience and proven ability to lead Parsippany, not someone who can only point fingers and has no real solutions. I’m voting for Mayor Barberio and his Council team of Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah. I hope all Parsippany Republicans will do the same.

Siobhan Fuller-McConnell