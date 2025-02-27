Joseph Weisberg, 87, Former Parsippany Mayor, Educator, and Community Leader

PARSIPPANY– Professor, Dean, active in his community, beloved family man, 87

Joseph Weisberg, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on February 25, 2025. He was 87 years of age. Born in Jersey City, he lived most of his life with his family in Parsippany. Joseph earned a Bachelor’s degree from Jersey City State College, a Master’s Degree from Montclair University and a Doctorate from Columbia Teachers College. He was a professor and Dean of Arts and Sciences at Jersey City State College, later New Jersey City University.

Joseph served his community tirelessly. He was the President of the Lake Hiawatha Jewish Center, Member and President of the Board of Education of Parsippany, Member and President of the Parsippany Town Council, Mayor of Parsippany, President of the Parsippany Library Board, Member of the Parsippany PAL, served on the Board of Trustees for the County College of Morris for thirty years, Member of the Morris County Historic Preservation Commission, and Founder and President of the Parsippany Kiwanis Club. He volunteered his time and worked selflessly to improve the lives of others.

Joseph was a scholar who loved reading, science and politics. Later in life, he took up golf which he enjoyed playing with his friends.

He was married to the love of his life, Gloria, for 60 years to whom he was truly devoted. They shared a love of music, family, and travel and were inseparable their entire marriage. Joseph and Gloria raised two children, Debra Weisberg Span and David Weisberg. Joseph was involved in his children’s lives in every way and provided constant support and love. He loved and treated his son-in-law, David Span, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Weisberg, as his own children

Most of all, he loved spending time with his three cherished grandsons, Alexander Span, William Span and Evan Weisberg. Known as “Pa” to his grandchildren, they could do no wrong in his eyes. He helped care for them and imparted his knowledge, love for life and his family to them.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30am at the Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany, New Jersey on Friday, February 28, 2025. Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany P.O. Box 5342, Parsippany, NJ 07054.