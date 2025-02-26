New Jersey’s Top Republican Endorses Mayor Barberio & His Team

Today, adding to an already impressive list of endorsements Republican State Senator Anthony Bucco has announced his support of Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and Indian Community Leader Jigar Shah.

“I am honored to endorse Mayor Barberio and his two running mates Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah. Day in and day out Jamie is one of the hardest working Mayors that we have in Morris County. He has been at the forefront in Morris County fighting the ridiculous housing mandates coming down from Democrats in Trenton and continuously fights for Parsippany taxpayers. From increasing public safety to restoring Parsippany’s credit and increasing economic development, Mayor Barberio is the proven leader to keep Parsippany moving forward.”

Mayor Barberio stated “Myself and my running mates are humbled by the support of Senator Republican Leader Bucco. Even though Parsippany is outside of his district, he has been a good friend to Parsippany taxpayers and always fights for the values that we believe in. I look forward to working with the Senator to keep Parsippany and Morris County the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Endorsements of Team Barberio to date:

-Senate Minority Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R)

-Morris County Sherriff James Gannon (R)

-Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Deborah Smith (R)

-Morris County Commissioner John Krickus (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw (R)

-Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers (R)

