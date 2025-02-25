Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeLocal NewsTemple Beth Am To Host Corned Beef Sandwich Sale On Sunday, March...
Local News

Temple Beth Am To Host Corned Beef Sandwich Sale On Sunday, March 16

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
420
Corned Beef

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYTemple Beth Am is inviting the community to a Corned Beef Sandwich Sale on Sunday, March 16. Each $18.00 meal includes a corned beef sandwich on rye, a pickle, and potato salad.

Orders must be placed and paid for in advance by Sunday, March 9. Payment can be made by check (made out to TBA and mailed or delivered to the Temple) or by credit card via the Temple Beth Am website under “Donations—Current Fundraiser.”

Sandwich pick-up will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the TBA parking lot (by the side door). Temple Beth Am is located at 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains. For more information, please call (973) 887-0046.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Saint Ann’s 2025 Fish & Chips Feast: Parsippany Savoring Flavors & Supporting Education
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »