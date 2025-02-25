Temple Beth Am To Host Corned Beef Sandwich Sale On Sunday, March 16

PARSIPPANY—Temple Beth Am is inviting the community to a Corned Beef Sandwich Sale on Sunday, March 16. Each $18.00 meal includes a corned beef sandwich on rye, a pickle, and potato salad.

Orders must be placed and paid for in advance by Sunday, March 9. Payment can be made by check (made out to TBA and mailed or delivered to the Temple) or by credit card via the Temple Beth Am website under “Donations—Current Fundraiser.”

Sandwich pick-up will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the TBA parking lot (by the side door). Temple Beth Am is located at 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains. For more information, please call (973) 887-0046.