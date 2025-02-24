Saint Ann’s 2025 Fish & Chips Feast: Parsippany Savoring Flavors & Supporting Education

PARSIPPANY — Saint Ann’s is gearing up for its annual Fish & Chips Dinner, a beloved Parsippany tradition that combines great food with community spirit. This year’s event will occur at the Parish Center, 781 Smith Road, on Friday, March 28.

The dinner, catered by Argyles, will offer two dining options. Guests can pick up take-out dinners between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. or enjoy a sit-down meal from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $21.00, with children’s tickets priced at $10.00.

Tickets can be purchased after Mass on March 15, March 16, March 22, and March 23, as well as at the Church Office. Limited tickets will be sold on the event day, so early purchase is strongly encouraged.

All proceeds from the dinner will benefit All Saints Academy, supporting local Catholic education. For more details, please call (973) 884-1986.