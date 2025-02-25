Letter to the Editor: Musella’s Impressive Policy Reforms: Why Change is Needed

Dear Editor:

I have spent my life dedicated to public service and the protection of my community as a retired military and law enforcement professional with over 30 years of service. I proudly served in the US Army in the 3/160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and 12 years as President of PBA Local 67 in Bergen County.

I was impressed with Councilman Musella’s substantive policy document on addressing the ongoing public safety crisis we have townwide found at https://musellaformayor.com/services/publicsafety/. I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective leader—integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the people you serve. That is why I wholeheartedly support Justin Musella and his continued leadership in our community. Justin has consistently demonstrated a deep respect for law enforcement, first responders, and the values that keep our neighborhoods safe. He has worked tirelessly to promote fiscal restraint and responsibilities that put residents first.

In an era where so many politicians prioritize special interests over the well-being of their constituents, Justin stands out as a leader who listens, takes action, and never backs down from fighting for what is right. What I admire most about Justin is his authentic and genuine care for Parsippany residents. He understands the sacrifices of our veterans, the dedication of our police officers, and the struggles of hardworking families trying to make ends meet. His commitment to public safety, responsible development, and lower taxes proves that he is not just another politician—he is a true public servant.

We need leaders like Justin Musella who are willing to stand up for the values that make our community strong. I urge my fellow residents to support him and his efforts to make Parsippany safer, more prosperous, and a place we are all proud to call home.

David Boone

Long time Parsippany Resident