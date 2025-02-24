Outstanding Parsippany Residents Honored for Exemplary Community Service

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club celebrated the dedication and selflessness of its outstanding community members at The President’s Volunteer Service Awards ceremony held at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library. The event, graced by dignitaries, served as a testament to the power of community service in shaping a stronger and more compassionate society.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States to honor volunteers who give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.

Recognizing Service and Leadership

The afternoon’s highlight was the Awards presentation of Certificates and Medals to remarkable individuals whose unwavering commitment to community service has made a tangible impact. Barbara Corsaro, Lions Club International District Governor, and Suzanne Pacala, Lions Club International Vice District Governor, honored these individuals for their exemplary volunteerism and leadership. Their presence underscored the deep appreciation for those who dedicate their time and energy to causes greater than themselves.

The event was further elevated by the attendance of Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Frank Cahill, Governor-Elect for NJ District Kiwanis International, whose presence reinforced the collective commitment to community service across philanthropic organizations.

A Testament to the Spirit of Giving

As the honorees stepped forward to receive their awards, their inspiring stories of dedication resonated throughout the gathering. These individuals have contributed significantly to initiatives addressing various community causes, such as Childhood Cancer, Diabetes, Hunger Relief, Youth Empowerment, and Vision, impacting countless lives.

In his address, Pratap Jayakar, President of Parsippany Lions Club and LEO Chair of Northern, eloquently captured service’s essence: “Success is not measured in wealth, but in the lives we touch. And true strength of character is exemplified by those who extend a helping hand to others, for they do not fret over not having enough time but mindfully make time to serve our community.”

He further highlighted the inspiring presence of Frank Cahill, emphasizing that “Service transcends all barriers and boundaries within the nonprofit fraternity. Though paths may differ, we strive toward the same destination—making a positive difference.”

Honoring the Award Recipients

The following individuals were recognized for their exceptional service (in alphabetical order):

Lions: Chanchal Chakraborty, Dilip Patel, Jayshree Shah, Joshana Jayakar, Kinjal Patel, Manisha Bhawsar, Mousmi Chakraborty, Nitin Sheth, Rahul Chitte, Rajesh Shah, Shakuntala Patel, Sonal Shah, Tushar Bhawsar, Usha Patel, Usha Sheth, Vinit Bhatt

A Commitment to Continued Impact

The Parsippany Lions Club’s mission is steadfast in fostering leadership, service, and community engagement. Through initiatives that empower volunteers, the club continues to nurture the next generation of changemakers who embody the spirit of giving.

As the event concluded, the message was clear—service is the thread that unites communities, and those honored today are shining examples of selflessness and commitment. Their dedication inspires many to follow in their footsteps, ensuring a legacy of goodwill for years.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2025. Click here to view the magazine.