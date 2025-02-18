Letter to the Editor: Connect The Dots

Dear Editor:

I attended the February 4 Parsippany Town Council meeting to express my concerns about a proposed ordinance to give the property known as 169 Lackawanna Ave special treatment for redevelopment. I said that if the ordinance, which I had not seen, contained the wording “area in need of development” or if Attorney John Inglesino was representing them, this was heading towards yet another PILOT program, which I am against. I am pro-redeveloping Parsippany properties like this. I know that largely vacant office buildings need to be redeveloped, and putting a warehouse here is fine, it’s already zoned that way; don’t do a PILOT for it.

Mayor Barberio ignored my concern about the PILOT (even though the ordinance does have the key PILOT leadup language) but firmly declared that lawyer Inglesino was not involved. He named the law firm handling this deal Day Pitney, a big firm with a Parsippany office. I did a little online research, and it turns out that one of the Ingesino firm’s lawyers is Justin Marchetta, and his father, Anthony Marchetta, is a senior attorney at the Parsippany office of Day Pitney. Nothing illegal, but you connect the dots.

Bernie Clarkin