Morris County Chamber of Commerce Hosts 104th Annual Meeting

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen gave a “State of the County” address at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce’s 104th Annual Meeting, which drew about 500 attendees at the Hanover Marriot Hotel in Whippany on Thursday, February 13.

Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen delivers the State of the County at the Chamber’s 104th Annual Meeting.

Director Selen recapped some highlights that made Morris County strong and successful in 2024, including earning a Triple-A bond rating for the 49th consecutive year, making strategic investments in workforce, education, and public safety, and continuing the county’s dedication to preserving the area’s history and parks.

“Another big reason for our success is our strong business community,” said Director Selen. “Morris County is home to more than 23,000 businesses, and just last year, nearly 600 new businesses opened here, adding to our already growing list of internationally recognized companies and 73 corporate headquarters.”

Selen pointed out that business success fuels job creation, tax revenue, and key investments while allowing the county to keep its tax rate flat.

“That’s why we invest in education and training to find skilled talent in Morris County. We’re expanding the County College of Morris (CCM) and Morris VoTech with a new Career Training Center offering AI, robotics, and supply chain management programs. We’re building an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Center for Health Professions with Atlantic Health to train future nurses, dental hygienists, and radiology technicians,” said Director Selen.

Meghan Hunscher, president and CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, delivered a “State of the Chamber” address, thanking all the sponsors, local businesses, and community leaders who impact Morris County.

“I am proud of our cultivated community here at the Morris Chamber. As we enter our 104th year, we must continue to innovate and introduce new initiatives that build on our success. I look forward to developing new ways to connect our members to valuable resources, opportunities for business growth, and rewarding relationships with members across the region,” said Hunscher.

Anthony Iacono, president of County College of Morris

Hunscher also announced changes to the chamber’s Board of Directors for 2025-2026. Anthony Iacono, president of County College of Morris, succeeds outgoing chair Deirdre Wheatley-Liss, Esq., of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman. Wheatley-Liss reflects on her two-year tenure and the chamber’s achievements before passing the role to Iacono, who emphasizes his commitment to education, workforce development, and economic growth in Morris County.

Highlights of the Morris County Chamber 104th Annual Meeting

The Chamber luncheon also celebrated the success of individuals and businesses throughout the county.

Keynote speaker Sudeep Kesh, chief innovation officer at S&P Global Ratings.

The keynote speaker, Sudeep Kesh, chief innovation officer at S&P Global Ratings, shared practical insights on mitigating risk while fostering creativity, strategies for navigating an increasingly connected economy, the future of human-AI collaboration, and the critical “innovation imperative” for succeeding in a rapidly changing world.

Christine Cox-West, founding partner of The Fortis Agency, a financial services agency, was honored with the Saint Clare’s Health William P. Huber Award for Outstanding Community Leadership. The award recognizes a person who displayed outstanding leadership to benefit the community during the previous year.

In his remarks, Director Selen emphasized that Morris County’s success is about synergy.

“It’s about businesses investing here and schools educating our students. It’s about leaders who drive innovation and economic growth. It’s about the people who built our county and those who continue to build our communities by choosing to live and raise their families here,” said Director Selen, who thanked past and current county officials for ensuring that the county is prepared for a bright future.

Selen said 2026 will offer tremendous opportunities to boost tourism and support local businesses with the 250th anniversary of American Independence and the FIFA World Cup. Currently, the county has more than 120 restored historic sites, including the first National Historical Park (Morristown National Historical Park), and thousands of visitors are anticipated for these two major events.

“It’s our opportunity to showcase our county on the national stage,” he said.