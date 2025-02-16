Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany to Host Larry Abrams of BookSmiles

PARSIPPANY – The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is excited to welcome Larry Abrams, the founder of BookSmiles.org, as the featured speaker at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7:15 a.m. The event will take place at IHOP, 792 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ.

BookSmiles is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and book ownership by collecting and distributing books to needy children. Founded by Abrams, a passionate educator, BookSmiles has provided countless books to underserved communities, ensuring that all children have access to the joy of reading.

Attendees will learn about BookSmiles’ mission, how it supports literacy initiatives, and how community members can get involved. Kiwanis members and guests are encouraged to bring gently used or new books to donate. (Adult and children’s books… Adult books can be exchanged for additional children’s books)

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets weekly to support initiatives that improve children’s and the community’s lives. Guests are welcome to join this special event, enjoy breakfast, and engage in meaningful discussions on fostering a love for reading among young learners.

For more information about Kiwanis, visit www.parsippanykiwanis.org.