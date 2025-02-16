Monday, February 17, 2025
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany to Host Larry Abrams of BookSmiles

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Larry Abrams, founder of BookSmiles, speaks at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, sharing his mission to promote literacy by providing books to children in need

PARSIPPANY – The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is excited to welcome Larry Abrams, the founder of BookSmiles.org, as the featured speaker at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7:15 a.m. The event will take place at IHOP, 792 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ.

BookSmiles is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and book ownership by collecting and distributing books to needy children. Founded by Abrams, a passionate educator, BookSmiles has provided countless books to underserved communities, ensuring that all children have access to the joy of reading.

Attendees will learn about BookSmiles’ mission, how it supports literacy initiatives, and how community members can get involved. Kiwanis members and guests are encouraged to bring gently used or new books to donate. (Adult and children’s books… Adult books can be exchanged for additional children’s books)

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets weekly to support initiatives that improve children’s and the community’s lives. Guests are welcome to join this special event, enjoy breakfast, and engage in meaningful discussions on fostering a love for reading among young learners.

For more information about Kiwanis, visit www.parsippanykiwanis.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

