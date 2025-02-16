Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – February 10, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – February 10, 2025.

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board meet on Monday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m., to review several key applications, including redevelopment investigations and land use requests.

Mayor James Barberio, members of the Planning Board, and township professionals, including Planner Christine Winter (ARH), Engineer Andrew Cangiano (GPI), and Attorney Marina Stinely (Cleary, Giacobbe, Alfieri, Jacobs), attended the meeting.

Postponed Application for 30 Holmdel Road

The board has received a request from attorney Lawrence Calli to postpone the discussion of Application 24:524, which seeks a minor subdivision and soil moving permit for 30 Holmdel Road. The applicant, Ashutosh Desai, is looking to divide the R-4 zoned property into two lots. The hearing is expected to be rescheduled for April 7, 2025, with the board granted an extension until April 30, 2025, to make a final decision.

Agenda Items for Review

Major Soil Moving Permit for Puddingstone Road

The board will review an application from Celal Andican for a major soil moving permit at 7 Puddingstone Road (Block: 9 Lot: 9, Zone: R-1). The permit would allow significant excavation and grading work at the site.

Redevelopment Investigations on the Agenda

Two properties will be reviewed for preliminary investigation to determine whether they qualify as Areas in Need of Redevelopment (AINR) under New Jersey’s redevelopment laws:

4 Gatehall Drive (Block: 175 Lot: 52, Zone: ROL) 2 Sylvan Way (Block: 202 Lot: 1.1, Zone: ROL)

The properties in office and research (ROL) zones are being considered for redevelopment due to potential economic and infrastructure needs. These sites could qualify for revitalization efforts and economic incentives to boost investment and job creation in Parsippany if deemed eligible.

Public Participation Encouraged

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the February 10 meeting to share their perspectives and learn more about the potential developments.

For further details or to review application documents, visit the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board website or attend the in-person meeting.

