Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Annual Awards Ceremony and Dinner Dance

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District 2) held its annual awards ceremony and dinner dance at the Meadow Wood Catering Hall on Saturday evening, February 8th. The evening’s opening ceremonies began with the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence for fallen firefighters and those serving our county overseas.

During the annual awards ceremony, Chief Russell Greuter thanked the outgoing 2024 officers of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company for their dedication and service .

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio was introduced and expressed his gratitude from the podium. He thanked all the department’s volunteer members and emphasized the importance of volunteers in making “Parsippany a great place to live.” Joining Mayor Barberio were representatives from other volunteer Parsippany Fire Companies, Rescue and Recovery, and the Fire Prevention Bureau.

Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners Donald Denise thanked the fire company members for their extraordinary service. He highlighted the continuous fire protection they provide to the residents and business taxpayers within the fire district’s geographical boundaries. Commissioner Denise also thanked the firefighters’ spouses and families for their support. He acknowledged his fellow commissioners, Pete Deegan, Matt Miller, Jim Murphy, and Chuck Iantosca.

Frank DeRienzo was honored with a special tribute award for his leadership as President of the Fire Company for the past nine years.

Fire Company President Maria Lysak, who served as Master of Ceremonies, honored several firefighters for their years of service. Nolan Keena was recognized for ten years, Walt Barna for 45 years, and Bob Onufrick for 50 years.

Another evening highlight was recognizing outgoing Chief Russ for his service as Past Chief. President Lysak then introduced Jeff Pikor, the incoming 2025 Chief of the Rainbow Lakes Fire Company, who introduced his new line officers: Deputy Chief Josh Lefferts, Captains Corey Martin and Nolan Keena, and Lieutenants Russ Greuter, Alex Phostole, and Joe Reeber, Jr.

The evening celebrated the firefighters’ achievements and underscored the importance of community support and volunteerism. After the ceremonies, members enjoyed a wonderful meal, dancing, and fellowship.