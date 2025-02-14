Friday, February 14, 2025
Pennacchio Urges Governor to Void TransCore Tolling Contract

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Senator Joe Pennachio

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) sent a letter to Governor Murphy urging him to use his executive power to void the tolling contract awarded to TransCore to run New Jersey’s E-ZPass system. Pennacchio noted grave security concerns related to TransCore’s alleged deep connections to China.  

An excerpt from the letter reads:

“It is unconscionable that we would willingly allow any business with ties with a foreign adversary to manage our tolling systems, enabling them to monitor the movement of citizens, government officials, and potentially critical cargo. The sensitive nature of the data involved in tolling operations—including personal information, financial records, and travel patterns—raises significant national security and privacy concerns.
“This is especially concerning when tensions between the United States and Chinese governments are high. Given these concerns, I believe it is appropriate and proper to thoroughly re-evaluate or void the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s tolling contract with TransCore and reopen the bidding process to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of all New Jerseyans. We must prioritize national security and ensure that our state infrastructure and citizens’ data remain protected from foreign surveillance and interference.”

Click here to read the letter.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
