Pennacchio Urges Governor to Void TransCore Tolling Contract

An excerpt from the letter reads:
“It is unconscionable that we would willingly allow any business with ties with a foreign adversary to manage our tolling systems, enabling them to monitor the movement of citizens, government officials, and potentially critical cargo. The sensitive nature of the data involved in tolling operations—including personal information, financial records, and travel patterns—raises significant national security and privacy concerns.
“This is especially concerning when tensions between the United States and Chinese governments are high. Given these concerns, I believe it is appropriate and proper to thoroughly re-evaluate or void the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s tolling contract with TransCore and reopen the bidding process to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of all New Jerseyans. We must prioritize national security and ensure that our state infrastructure and citizens’ data remain protected from foreign surveillance and interference.”
