Thursday, February 13, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser Turnout Highlights Growing Momentum for Musella’s Mayoral Campaign

Dear Editor:

I have just returned from the Justin Musella for Mayor fundraiser held at the Social Hub in Parsippany. When I arrived, I was lucky enough to find one of the last available parking spots in the large lot behind the restaurant, but I had to stand in a long line for about 15 minutes before being able to join the festivities. 

Once at the event, I joined hundreds of Parsippany residents who, representing Parsippany’s wonderful and unique diversity, had come together to learn more about Councilman Musella and his plans for when he is elected mayor. 

Justin did not disappoint as he shared his determination to represent all of Parsippany’s residents by listening to them, taking the time to understand their issues and concerns, and acting in their best interests. 

Unlike the tired and muddled messaging that has defined Mayor Barberio’s attempts to connect with Parsippany residents for 12 years, Councilman Musella was poised, articulate, genuine, and energized. The many differences between Mr. Musella and Mr. Barberio couldn’t have been clearer. So, too, is the reality that it is time for the torch to be passed, beginning with the Republican primary on June 10.

Bob Crawford

Previous article
Self-Admitted Ballot Broker Joins Barberio’s Team, Continuing a Legacy of Political Exploitation
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

