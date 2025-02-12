Self-Admitted Ballot Broker Joins Barberio’s Team, Continuing a Legacy of Political Exploitation

PARSIPPANY – In yet another move that underscores his administration’s disregard for transparency and ethical governance, Mayor James R. Barberio has added self-admitted ballot handler Jigar Shah to his reelection slate. This latest alliance signals a continued effort to prioritize political self-interest over the needs of Parsippany residents.

Jigar Shah’s most infamous political contribution dates back to the 2011 primary election, where he admitted in court to “mishandling some of the ballots,” as reported by the Parsippany Patch. Collecting at least 32 ballots in a hotly contested race—what is widely recognized as ballot harvesting—Shah engaged in a practice that has since been severely restricted by bipartisan legislation due to its vulnerability to abuse. (Click here to view the article).

Beyond his troubling election history, Shah has also enjoyed taxpayer-funded advantages to bolster his political ambitions. Residents have already witnessed their hard-earned tax dollars funneled into events, such as an Indian-American-focused town hall, strategically orchestrated to position him for a Council run. This is eerily reminiscent of Barberio’s infamous taxpayer-funded newsletter in 2017, which conveniently served as campaign propaganda for his slate.

Even more damning is Shah’s record—or lack thereof—as Barberio’s so-called liaison to the Indian community. Despite holding a position intended to advocate for and address concerns within the Indian-American population, he has delivered nothing but silence and inaction. Residents seeking engagement with their government have instead been funneled through an unelected appointee who has failed to deliver results.

A vote for Jigar Shah is a vote for more of the same: a mismanaged, unresponsive administration that prioritizes political maneuvering over good governance. Parsippany residents deserve accountable leadership, not more of the Barberio administration’s taxpayer-funded self-promotion. The choice on June 10 is clear—reject the cronyism that has plagued this administration for too long.

Editors Note: This press release was submitted by Justin Musella for Mayor